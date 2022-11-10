Alessandra Ambrosio showed her toned physique in a lavender bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Alessandra Ambrosio is a former Victoria’s Secret Angel so she’s no stranger to showing off her taut figure in an array of revealing outfits.

On Wednesday, the model stunned in a lavender bikini that looked incredibly comfortable and soft as it hugged her gym-honed figure.

She shared a carousel of pictures, starting with a view from the back as she looked over her shoulder with an intense stare, and began to remove a yellow sweater.

In a second shot, the front of her low-cut lavender bikini top was shown featuring a tie-like decoration as she was still taking off the yellow sweater. She wore sunglasses to shade her eyes on the bright day at the beach, which was tagged as Malibu, California.

Alessandra left her brunette hair down in the classic Victoria’s Secret beach waves and went for a completely natural, bronzed makeup look.

She captioned the shot, “Sweater weather is ON 🤎🍂.”

Alessandra Ambrosio is one of Glamour Mexico’s Women of the Year

Despite retiring from Victoria’s Secret in 2017, just a year before the lingerie brand’s very last big fashion show, the model is still busy as ever.

She recently received the honor of being one of Glamour Mexico’s Women of the Year, receiving a magazine cover and photoshoot within its pages.

On the cover, which Alessandra shared last week, she wore a bright red, leather Moschino trench coat with big brass decorations on the front that looked like door knockers.

She posed in an array of gorgeous outfits, including a ravishing gray and beige gown with a low-cut corset top and a big tulle bottom, as well as a more beachy white crop top and maxi-skirt.

Alessandra is the founder of swimwear brand GAL Floripa

Alessandra is the founder of GAL Floripa, a swimwear brand made in Brazil that she has modeled for herself.

Most of the recent Feelings Collection is made with a cotton, terrycloth blend that gives them the feel of an outfit to lounge in rather than just for swimming.

Alongside a picture of Alessandra in a light gray bikini top, she wrote about the collection, saying, “Comes in neutral palette colors: peaceful off white, warm soft beige and gray light shade.”

Alessandra would work out every single day before a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Just before she retired from Victoria’s Secret, Alessandra told Harper’s Bazaar what she did to get her body ready for the big fashion show, and it’s not easy.

When asked what she does in the lead-up to the show, Alessandra claimed she works out between an hour and an hour and a half every day.

When it came to keeping up her energy levels, she told the publication, “I make sure that I eat properly, stay hydrated and drink a lot of green tea.”