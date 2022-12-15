Alessandra Ambrosio is returning to her modeling roots in a nude-colored lingerie ensemble as winter approaches. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Although winter’s official beginning is mere days away, Alessandra Ambrosio has continued to bring the heat.

Alessandra’s latest display that sent temperatures soaring appeared on her Instagram for the enjoyment of her 11.5 million followers.

The Brazilian bombshell has consistently spoiled fans with fashion pictures, and the latest post was no exception.

Alessandra rocked a sheer corset for a picture that was simultaneously stripped down and glammed up.

The neutral background and shades made the image appear tranquil and serene. But Alessandra’s killer curves and layered diamonds added an icy vibe to the shot.

The contrasting themes came together to create a truly magnificent photo, and Alessandra made it happen with her modeling skills.

Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in nude-colored lace lingerie

Alessandra’s post only had one picture, but that was arguably enough.

The GAL Floripa founder shrugged her shoulders and placed her arms in front of her with a beautiful corset top that ended above her navel.

The stunning corset featured Gucci monograms embellished throughout and a lace overlay for a feminine touch. The adjustable straps allowed Alessandra to hug her curves perfectly.

She paired the corset with layered diamonds that were nothing short of spectacular.

Alessandra also donned a dainty gold body chain that began at her neck, cascaded down her body, and attached to a belly chain that was chic.

Alessandra’s hair featured her signature beachy waves, which were ombre, beginning with a darker brown at the roots and softly transitioning into a blondish shade.

Fans who have some extra cash and wish to purchase Alessandra’s Gucci corset are in luck.

She sported the Italian-made light beige GG net corset, which retails at $1,650.

But for those who can’t afford Gucci, Alessandra has represented a slightly more affordable option.

Alessandra Ambrosio represents Nespresso Liminha Over Ice

Alessandra became the face of Nespresso, representing the brand at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May.

Nespresso created a Brazilian blend in honor of Alessandra called Liminha Over Ice, released over the summer.

Alessandra spoke with Forbes about the exciting opportunity and how it spoke to her at a personal level.

Alessandra revealed, “I was really happy when they chose me to be their face for the campaign and we shot it in Brazil. The whole campaign, it’s about doing yoga, taking time for yourself, feeling good, the inhale and exhale.”

She added, “Usually for me when I drink coffee, I’m taking the little time for myself to just re-think what’s happening in my life or what’s going through my day.”

From coffee, to lingerie and swimsuits, Alessandra has a lot going on, and she is just getting started.