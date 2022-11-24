Alessandra Ambrosio was pretty in pink during an appearance on Germany’s Next Top Model. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio served pretty in pink vibes on her colleague, fellow former Victoria’s Secret Angel Heidi Klum’s show, Germany’s Next Top Model.

The Nespresso face rocked a gorgeous two-piece and shared photos of her fashion win with her 11.5 million Instagram followers.

The mother of two struck a pose in her natural habitat on a runway, posting a three-photo carousel for her fans.

Alessandra was a vision in head-to-toe pink with a sheer long-sleeve shirt featuring loose, flowing fabric. She rocked a solid pink bandeau-style bra underneath the see-through shirt. The skirt she paired with the tulle top featured a train on one side and ruching at the bottom of the fabric.

Alessandra pivoted her hips while standing on the catwalk and showed her long legs and asymmetrical hem. She also drew attention to her stylish stiletto boots, which were over-the-knee with silver metal pointed toes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Brazilian bombshell added to the trendiness of the outfit with silver jewelry worn over her clothing, including a layered chain necklace and a bangle bracelet.

Alessandra Ambrosio in pink two-piece films Germany’s Next Top Model

Alessandra geotagged Los Angeles, indicating that the show was filmed in the states, despite being broadcast on European television with German models.

The model’s light brown hair was parted in the center with a sleek and straight finish. Behind Alessandra was purple and pink lighting, which took her fabulous and feminine look to the next level.

As Alessandra indicated in the caption, this wasn’t her first time on Germany’s Next Top Model. A quick trip to Alessandra’s IMDB showed she appeared on GNTM in 2020 for Season 15, Episode 7. The Season 17 finale of GNTM aired in May, so it appeared that Ale was filming for Season 18 of the Heidi Klum-produced series.

Although Alessandra’s resume doesn’t include hosting a Top Model series, she has done quite a bit of work on the business front.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s Nespresso deal

Alessandra Ambrosio has become the beautiful face of Nespresso, promoting the coffee and representing the brand at the Cannes Film Festival.

Nespresso created a flavor inspired by Alessandra and her Brazilian heritage called Liminha Over Ice.

Alessandra spoke to Forbes about her Nespresso deal and admitted that she wouldn’t promote something that didn’t resonate with her.

She explained, “I’m not going to promote or create something that I don’t identify with. So for me, coffee is like a very natural fit. And swimsuit, being from Brazil, I grew up in a swimsuit, so that’s what I like to do and that’s what I like to create.”

Those who don’t enjoy coffee can check out Alessandra’s swimwear line, GAL Floripa, which has also been a passion for the model.