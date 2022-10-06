Alessandra Ambrosio in denim miniskirt for pilates class with boyfriend Richard Lee

Alessandra Ambrosio wears a denim miniskirt after pilates class. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Alessandra Ambrosio looked relaxed and happy as she left a pilates class in Brentwood, CA, with her boyfriend, Richard Lee.

The Brazilian model and mom of two showed off her toned legs and amazing figure in a frayed denim miniskirt and long-sleeved top paired with pale pink Arizona Birkenstock sandals.

She looked like the perfect vision of an off-duty model as she wore black sunglasses and carried an oversized Isabel Marant tote bag.

Ambrosio wore no makeup and had her hair pulled back into a loose knot, the perfect look for an exercise class.

She attended the class with her boyfriend, Richard Lee, who she has been linked with since February 2021.

The pair are often spotted strolling together in the Brentwood area of California, looking very loved up.

Pic credit: LaStarPixMEDIA/BACKGRID

Alessandra Ambrosio looks amazing at Fashion Week

The former Victoria’s Secret model looked stunning as she appeared at a number of events and shows during Fashion Week.

She shared a video with her 11.4 million Instagram followers captioned “streetstyle” which showed the Brazilian beauty twirling in the street, wearing a brown velour suit paired with sneakers, shades, and Celine accessories.

A red lip added some glamour to the otherwise casual-but-chic look. Her long hair was worn loose and looked effortlessly cool.

The street-style video was captured by fashion videographer Samet Görgöz, who has shot the model previously.

Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in Moschino

Alessandra shared another video shot by Görgöz during Milan Fashion Week, wearing a head-to-toe look by the Italian brand Moschino.

The 41-year-old model strutted her stuff and showed off her long legs in a colorful, psychedelic look by the fashion house. Wearing a swirling, rainbow-printed leather jacket, with matching bra and miniskirt, Ambrosio posed and swung a bright green studded bag from her hand.

Looking like a 1970s siren with her signature feline eyeliner flick, even the Creative Director for the brand, Jeremy Scott, commented “PERFECTIONNN !!! 😍❤️😘” under her photos.

Alessandra Ambrosio works with sustainable bag brand

Alessandra Ambrosio uses her celebrity status for good when she’s not modeling by working with several charity initiatives.

Most recently, she has partnered with sustainable bag brand The Bottletop Foundation, whose bags are created by artisanal women in Bahia, using materials including recycled metal ring-pulls and cactus leather.

She posted snaps of the eco-friendly products on her Instagram. She said of the collection, “Our new @bottletopofficial campaign is called ‘Representation, Regeneration and New Narratives’ because it’s exactly what Bottletop and the new collection stands for. I believe it’s also what we all want and it’s what the world needs! ❤️🌎”