Alessandra Ambrosio is showing her supermodel curves and her love for Brazil in a blue bra with her country’s flag. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RE/Westcom/StarMaxWorldwide

Alessandra Ambrosio returned to her roots as she posed in a bra while decked out in Brazilian-themed swag in honor of her country’s soccer team.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared her love for Brazilian soccer on her Instagram, posting a themed photo for her 11.5 million followers on the platform.

As the South American team dominated on the playing field, Alessandra cheered for her country with a patriotic post.

Brazil has been home to some of the best soccer players in the world, including Ronaldinho and Edson Arantes do Nascimento or Pelé. Accordingly, many Brazilians, including Alessandra, have shown an immense passion for the sport, which becomes amplified during the World Cup.

This year, the World Cup is in Qatar, and Brazil is off to a good start, with its second team win yesterday against Switzerland.

Although Alessandra wasn’t directly responsible for Brazil’s big win, her support couldn’t have hurt her team’s cause.

The model rocked a blue pushup bra paired with green shorts and bronzed skin, representing her country to the fullest.

Alessandra Ambrosio shows Brazilian World Cup pride in bra

Alessandra placed one hand on her hip while the other held onto a Brazilian flag. She also sported a Brazilian flag on her head, with her light brown locks cascading out from the cap in loose waves.

Alessandra donned soft glam makeup and parted her lips with a fierce gaze. She wore oversized green hoops and a fabric bag, showing incredible attention to detail and using Brazilian colors wherever possible.

She revealed a light pink manicure and a fabulous panther ring by Cartier. She also had layered gold and silver jewelry with necklaces and bracelets in dual colors.

Alessandra’s caption said, “Go Brazil,” in Portuguese with a soccer ball emoji and a Brazilian flag emoji.

Alessandra showed obvious Brazilian pride, which she also integrated into a recent brand deal.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s Nespresso Liminha Over Ice

Similar to Aubrey Plaza, Alessandra has become a famous face for Nespresso. Nespresso made a Brazilian-inspired flavor, Liminha Over Ice, specifically for Alessandra.

As Alessandra explained to Forbes, she wouldn’t do a deal that didn’t speak to her heart.

She said, “I’m not going to promote or create something that I don’t identify with. So for me, coffee is like a very natural fit.”

Alessandra also created GAL Floripa, a swimsuit line named after her childhood getaway, Florianópolis, in Brazil.