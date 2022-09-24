Alessandra Ambrosio in black lace lingerie sips espresso in Milan

Alessandra Ambrosio is going back to her lingerie modeling roots in a black lingerie share during Milan Fashion Week. Pic credit: AlessandraAmbrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio returned to her Brazilian bombshell roots as the stunning model sipped a cup of espresso in black lace lingerie.

The gorgeous model shared two photos on her Instagram page, where she has 11.4 million followers.

She posed in a hotel room while getting glammed, likely for a big event in Milan.

The latest share featured Ale in a chair as she lounged slightly, placing her upper back on the chair. She bent one knee and worked her angles with closed eyes and an espresso in hand.

She wore a black satin bra with a lace detail finish as the garment provided her with support.

Alessandra rocked winged eyeliner and glossy lips in the soft glam look.

She was one of the big names to attend the Versace show, closed out by heiress Paris Hilton.

Alessandra Ambrosio in black lace bra and underwear sips espresso

Alessandra posed with the cup in the second shot, bringing her nude, manicured hands to her face for a sip of the caffeinated beverage.

She appeared accessory-free, with the exception of small triangular earrings in both ears. Her light brown hair was in a half-up style with pieces of her bangs falling down to fame her famous face.

Alessandra had a hair and makeup artist on each side as one touched up her hair while the other completed her makeup.

Her caption read, “Buongiorno Milano… ☕️🖤,” and she added a Milan geotag for good measure.

Fans of Alessandra won’t be surprised to see her with an espresso in hand, because she partnered up as the face of Nespresso.

Alessandra Ambrosio partners with Nespresso to create Brazilian-inspired flavor

Alessandra Ambrosio signed on with Nespresso to front a summer collection featuring a Brazilian-inspired drink. Alessandra shot a campaign for the new flavor, Liminha Over Ice, in her native country.

She spoke with Forbes about the exciting partnership.

Alessandra revealed, “I was really happy when they chose me to be their face for the campaign and we shot it in Brazil. The whole campaign, it’s about doing yoga, taking time for yourself, feeling good, the inhale and exhale.”

And Alessandra isn’t just selling any product, she is promoting something she consumes.

She continued, “Usually for me when I drink coffee, I’m taking the little time for myself to just re-think what’s happening in my life or what’s going through my day.”

Alessandra remains in Milan, where Milan Fashion Week continues.