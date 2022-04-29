Alessandra Ambrosio in bikini shows off her coconuts

Alessandra Ambrosio poses in bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Alessandra Ambrosio grabbed the nearest tree and some coconuts in her latest shoot.

The model, who just turned 41 years old, celebrated island life and her bikini line. Much like her model friend Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra is the face of her bikini line. Ale’s line is called Gal Floripa.

She is fresh off of a two-week Coachella celebration, where she danced, drank, ate, and did a photoshoot for Vogue magazine. Now, the model can re-focus her attention on promoting her bikini line.

Alessandra Ambrosio models in a bikini

Alessandra posed underneath coconut trees, and she even appeared to enjoy one herself.

Alessandra’s brand Instagram shared even more photos from the island bikini shoot. She wrote in the caption, “Leave your worries underneath the coconut tree 🌴🥥 #DansMonÎleCollection #TRANQUILLEbikini.”

Alessandra posed against a large coconut tree as the scenic background featured blue water and white sand. Ale’s hair was in her signature beachy waves as it fell down the sides of her face. She wore natural makeup and a shell necklace to take her look to the next level.

Her taut tummy and tiny waist were visible in the stunning photos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The appropriately themed Floripa, Ilha da Magia, was the music of the shoot. Alessandra’s bikini was a two-piece from the Dan Mon Ile collection in the color “lavande.”

Get Alessandra Ambrosio’s bikini

Although there is no guarantee that you will look like Alessandra in her bikini, there is no harm in trying.

Alessandra’s site said of her lavende bikini, “The Paradis bikini set has a flattering fit and elegant silhouette with an adjustable striped cross back, bust-enhancing cut and elongating high-cut legs.”

The site says that the swimwear even has SPF protection. The description continued, “Made with our signature smooth and stretchy double layered Lycra fabric, it has a soft texture and slight satin sheen, with a UV protection of SPF 50+. It comes in romantic light color tones of pearl and lavande. Complete the set with the matching bottoms.”

The Paradis top will cost you $111.

Alessandra Ambrosio has her own bikini line called GAL Floripa

Alessandra created GAL Floripa with childhood girlfriends; the name GAL is a combination of Gisele, Aline, and Alessandra.

The three entrepreneurs grew up on the island of Florianopolis in Brazil.

The latest line is called Dans Mon Ile, which means “on my island.”

As for wearing swimwear, Alessandra says everyone should feel good wearing it. She told People, “Everyone should feel good wearing a swimsuit because it shows your body.”

She continued, “You shouldn’t be self-conscious about it. We all have different shapes and need to embrace that. We need to love who we are because that’s all we have anyway. If we don’t love who we are, who are we going to love?”

With a body like Alessandra’s, it might be easier to be less self-conscious