Alessandra Ambrosio in barely-there bikini, goes to the ‘playa’ in Ibiza

Alessandra Ambrosio set temperatures soaring on holiday in Ibiza. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldWide

Alessandra Ambrosio is enjoying the good life as she jetted off to yet another enviable location on vacation and donned a barely-there bikini to soak up the sun.

After weeks of traveling around Europe, the Brazilian model is now taking a break in Ibiza and set pulses soaring in a string bikini with a colorful zig-zag pattern.

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a barely-there bikini on vacation in Ibiza

She took a selfie in the mirror before she most likely went to enjoy a day dipping her toes in the pool or sunbathing on the beach. Alessandra posted the picture to her Instagram Stories and wrote over it, “Vamos a la playa.”

Her hair was clipped up in the back, and she looked makeup-free.

Despite having two kids, her body looked as fit as ever, though she’s a former Victoria’s Secret angel, so that’s no surprise.

Alessandra told Harper’s Bazaar that she counts the Tracy Anderson Method as one of her favorite workouts and exercises for about an hour and a half per day.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra posted a second Instagram Story wearing a colorful pair of shorts and a matching cropped jacket over her bathing suit, with a sun hat hanging off her back.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

She wrote on top of the photo, “Ibiza style!” and stood in front of a palm tree-lined path to what was most likely a beautiful beach.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another Instagram Story showed the Brazilian beauty sitting on a lounge chair at the pool and was posted by a friend. She sat beside a pal in front of a pool in her bikini, making sure her long, lean legs were on display.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra shared a racy ‘Happy Monday’ shot from the pool

In a racy Instagram Story on Monday, Alessandra sat in a pool overlooking a view of the ocean. She was turned around with wet hair and her famous derriere on display as she lifted out of the water in a bikini. She wrote over the image, “Happy Monday.”

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Also, on Monday, Alessandra made an Instagram post from her Ibiza vacation, first posting a selfie in sunglasses and a straw hat under a clear blue sky. Other photos in the carousel showed the alluring model in a white swimsuit cover-up with flip flops, a straw hat, a straw purse, and flip flops looking completely relaxed.

She shared more images of the picturesque location, which included rocky cliffs and a clear blue ocean.

Alessandra captioned the images, “vacaciones…[beach emoji][sun emoji].”

Alessandra has been traveling all over this summer

The 5’9″ stunner has been traveling all over the place this summer, posting pictures from work trips in Paris and Turkey and visiting Italy for a wedding with her current boyfriend, Richard Lee.