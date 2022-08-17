Alessandra Ambrosio in a rainbow swimsuit enjoys ‘summer breeze’

Alessandra Ambrosio looks incredible in rainbow-colored swimwear. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio has been sunning herself in a stunning rainbow swimsuit while enjoying the “summer breeze” on a yacht.

The 41-year-old model has been vacationing with her two children in Montenegro in southeast Europe, and judging by her Instagram feed, she’s been having the time of her life.

Alessandra has always loved to be near water, and she posts tons of pics and videos of herself on the beach, usually rocking some stunning-looking swimwear, but in one of her recent posts, she was out on the waves.

She posted a lengthy video where she dazzled in a light summery rainbow-colored dress as she strolled along the deck of a yacht. But she was also seen sunning herself and admiring the sea view in a beautiful one-piece rainbow-colored swimsuit.

The video also showed Alessandra’s son and a number of close friends, including fellow model Ludi Delfino and Eric Chambers. The group could be seen swimming and wining and dining while generally having a great time among the picturesque scenery of the Adriatic Sea.

The video was set to the summery tune, Sea Breeze by Seals and Crofts, and Alessandra captioned the post, “Summer breeze ⛵️⚓️.”

Alessandra Ambrosio’s fans loved the summer swimwear video

Alessandra has a massive 11.3 million followers, so unsurprisingly, her post had picked up well over 12,000 likes at the time of writing.

The model’s fans were, of course, super impressed by Alessandra’s post and let her know in the comments how much they were impressed with her video.

One fan wrote, “Beauty in paradise 🔥🔥,” and another put, “Nicely done. Thank you for sharing this with us ♥️.” One commenter wrote, “Maravilhosa 😍😍” which is Portuguese for marvelous. Alessandra was also bombarded with an array of appreciative emojis.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio had more pics of rainbow-colored swimwear

Alessandra actually put up two posts where she showed off the rainbow-colored swimwear. The second Instagram post was captioned in Portuguese, “No balanço das ondas… ⛵️⚓️🌊” which means, In the swing of the waves.

Last week, Alessandra wowed her fans with her amazing figure and her paddle boarding skills as she traversed the Montenegrin waves in a bikini. She called the activity “today’s exercise,” and she performed it in a very skimpy bikini.

She then posed on a hotel balcony in what looked like the same bikini as she admired a beautiful sunset in a scenic bay.