Alessandra Ambrosio hikes up bikini bottom at the beach

Model Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her bikini body in a new white bathing suit from her swimwear brand. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio is back to show off the beach, a boat, and of course, her bikini bottom(s).

Ambrosio, 41, shared a series of photos on her Instagram account in which she tagged the location as Floripa – IIha da Magia.

Ambrosio shared a close-up of her backside at the beach

The fashion designer and supermodel showed off her bikini body in an all-white, hip-hugging bathing suit. She posted photos that showed her in the two-piece while at a tropical beach – posing in and around a small boat.

In the fourth photo, Ambrosio showed off her backside with a close-up shot of her pulling up her bathing suit bottoms. She then finished off the swipe-through with a full-body ocean photo, shot from behind.

“Set to sail 🛶🌞🌊 @galfloripa #TRANQUILLEbikini #PERLEBLABCHEcolor,” Ambrosio wrote.

Fans of the model were quick to say their thoughts on Ambrosio’s most recent bikini photos.

One Instagram user commented, “Looking Absolutely Spectacular!!!

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Another chimed in with thoughts on the close-up shot – “I’m all about that Alessandra booty!!!”

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

The Brazilian beauty is no newbie when it comes to posting beach photos wearing suits from her swimwear line, GAL Floripa. The model recently showed off her bikini body next to her boyfriend Richard Lee while on a trip to The Bahamas.

Ambrosio posted photos and videos of the two embracing each other in the ocean, while Lee proceeded to pick her up and drop her into the clear blue water.

Ambrosio was wearing a GAL Floripa bathing suit in the post as well and tagged the brand’s official Instagram to show off its latest swimwear collection.

Ambrosio in GAL Floripa’s latest Tranquille Bikini

Ambrosio’s own line of swimwear, GAL Floripa, was created alongside her sister Aline Ambrosio and best friend Gisele Cória. Growing up by the beach together, the three had always dreamed of creating a brand that carried swimwear – since it was basically an everyday staple for them.

Based on the ideas of both “sisterhood” and the “divine feminine,” GAL Floripa’s suits are marketed to “awake your goddess within.”

The brand’s new collection, titled the Dans Mon Île Collection, features its new Tranquille Bikini – which Ambrosio was seen wearing in her latest photos. The bikini currently comes in both pearl and lavender colors and features a vintage-style cut.

GAL Floripa took to Instagram to describe the latest bikini. “NEW IN: The “Tranquille” bikini. 🤍🐚 #DansMonîleCollection. Minimalist and comfy style, this bikini set has a vintage-inspired supportive cut, made with our signature smooth double layered Lycra fabric. It has a soft texture and slight satin sheen, with a UV protection of SPF 50+. It comes in enlighted color tones of pearl and lavande.”

Fans can be on the lookout to see what new bikinis from her collection Ambrosio will choose to show off on her Instagram next.