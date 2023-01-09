Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her taut physique in a turquoise bikini on a Mexican family holiday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Alessandra Ambrosio has been enjoying some fun in the sun as she spent time with her family throughout the holidays. She has been continuing on her vacation nine days into 2023.

The extended break has seen the former Victoria’s Secret Angel in an array of bikinis, eating dinner, and lounging by the pool at My Blue Hotel Holbox in Isla Holbox, Mexico.

In the most recent social media post from her enviable break, Alessandra wore a turquoise blue one-piece swimsuit with a gold snakeskin print and straps.

The suit featured a deep cut-out on the chest and a high waist accentuating the Brazilian bombshell’s stunning hourglass figure.

Alessandra looked tanned and toned as she posed with a group of gal pals, including her daughter, 14-year-old Anja Louise, whom she shares with ex-fiance Jamie Mazur. The group stood on a boat with a backdrop of clear blue water and bright blue sky, looking as if they were living their best lives.

In the first pictures from her Instagram carousel, Alessandra posed for a sultry selfie with a pair of black sunglasses, looking as if she was basking in the warm temperatures of the bright sunshine.

In a fun video clip at the end, Alessandra sat on her knees on a floating mat in the refreshing water, looking like she was having the time of her life as her children jumped on to partake in the fun.

She captioned the post, “el caribe Mexicano ⚓️🏝️☀️.”

Alessandra Ambrosio wore a white bikini on holiday in Mexico

The stunning model who once tore up the Victoria’s Secret runway with her confident strut proved she’s been keeping exceptionally fit since her retirement.

She donned a white bikini that emphasized her golden tan as she stood in glittering blue water and looked to the sky as if she was taking in a big deal gulp of fresh ocean air.

She threw her head back as her brunette hair blew in the breeze, with the pictures giving off an incredibly relaxing energy.

She fittingly captioned the shots, “Vitamin sea 🌊✨.”

Alessandra is the founder of Brazilian swimwear brand Gal Floripa

Alessandra took her love of bikinis and sunshine and channeled it into her own swimwear brand, Gal Floripa, which is based in Brazil.

The brand is currently holding a sale with items from 2022, and each piece is between 20 and 40% off.

For example, the Astral Top in Rust is now on sale for $76.80, while the matching bottoms are now $55.20.

The Dans Mon Île collection just dropped, with two different bikini styles in two different colors. The Top Paradis ($111) is available in Lavende and Perle Blanche and features matching bottoms ($98), while the Top Tranquille ($118) and matching bottoms ($98) come in the same colors.

Just four days ago, Alessandra was seen in the Lavende Tranquille bikini as she lounged on a boat, perhaps while still in Mexico.

The photo was posted to the Gal Floripa Instagram page with the caption, “Make it a fresh start 💦.”