Alessandra Ambrosio goes topless and teases surprise

Alessandra Ambrosio posed topless in a black-and-white photo shared on her social media pages. The Brazilian model took a break from promoting her swimsuit line GAL Floripa to share a photo from her book.

Alessandra collaborated with Stewart Shining to create the book, Alessandra. The coffee table book features hundreds of photos of the former Victoria’s Secret model in black and white and color.

Alessandra isn’t shy about promoting her book, and she uses her famous body to get it done. Alessandra’s topless photos were a nice change of pace from her typical stunning bikini shots.

Alessandra Ambrosio poses topless in a stunning photo

Alessandra Ambrosio shared a new, topless photo on her Instagram. Alessandra turned her back to the camera and looked over her shoulder.

She placed a hand over her cleavage to keep the photo PG-13. Alessandra’s hair was in a side part as her brunette locks were pushed to one side.

The photo was black-and-white giving it an editorial feel. She wore gray slacks to balance out the topless look.

She hinted at a surprise in the caption, “7.6.22 PARIS – be there. You’re not gonna wanna miss it. July 6, 2022.”

She also tagged a secret gallery located in Paris’ historical Saint-Germain de Pres. As the date approaches, Alessandra will likely drop more hints about her new project.

Alessandra Ambrosio promotes her new book

Alessandra Ambrosio has promoted her book in multiple ways since its release.

Last month, Alessandra celebrated her 41st birthday with the author of her book. The two appeared on Instagram Live, where they hosted a giveaway for fans. As part of her birthday celebration, Alessandra offered lucky winners the chance to receive her book for free.

Alessandra wrote in the caption, “The countdown is on! Come celebrate with me and my friend @stewartshining on IG Live TOMORROW, at 3:30 pm PST! We’ll be giving away 11 signed copies of our book ‘Alessandra by Stewart Shining’ to guests with the best questions! Add your question below for a chance to win a book! #alessandrabook.”

She gifted 11 signed books to winning fans.

Alessandra, who has modeled for major fashion brands like Balmain, received praise for her book. Olivier Rousteing said, “Alé is a muse who constantly inspired me, and that inspiration can be seen today on every Balmain runway as well as this amazing book shot by Stewart Shining.”

The book features 230 pages, as her twenty-year-long friend Stewart captured Alessandra’s beauty.

The unsigned book Alessandra starts at $95 to purchase.