Alessandra Ambrosio knows how to party, and with Carnaval celebrations underway, the model is in her element.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel returned to her native Brazil, where the yearly Carnaval festivities are ongoing.

For those out of the loop, Brazilians celebrate Carnaval each year as a celebration with religious origins. The festival occurs on the Friday before Ash Wednesday, which has historically begun the Catholic season of Lent. During Lent, many people give up things like alcohol or sweets to pay tribute to a deity. Others have chosen to abstain from meat, and the word “carnelevare” means to remove meat.

But in modern Brazil, the celebration is a time to party with the whole nation dressing up and enjoying late nights.

Alessandra has been a regular participant at Carnaval each year, and 2023 was no exception.

She treated her 11.6 million Instagram followers to a delightful video featuring a sparkly dress.

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys Carnaval with lots of sparkles

In the video, Alessandra strutted her stuff and sparkled with a long-sleeve silver gown. The dress was sheer with glitter that caught the lights in a stunning way.

She sported curls with loose waves cascading down her shoulders. The model rocked soft glam makeup with lavish lashes and a definite glow.

The mother of two carried a silver bag and completed her outfit with strappy heels.

Alessandra added a slow-motion effect to the post, adding extra emphasis to her gorgeous outfit.

Alessandra let the video do the talking, opting for emojis as her caption.

It was clear from the post that Alessandra has a lot of Brazilian pride.

Alessandra Ambrosio promotes Nespresso

Being Brazilian is part of Alessandra’s identity, and it shows through her career choices and business ventures.

She created GAL Floripa, a swimsuit line inspired by her childhood experiences in Florianopolis.

Alessandra became an ambassador for Nespresso, joining the ranks of other well-known representatives like Aubrey Plaza.

Nespresso secured Alessandra’s services to honor a new brand that paid tribute to her Brazilian heritage.

Of course, Alessandra was the perfect person to represent Liminha Over Ice, a flavor near and dear to her heart.

Alessandra talked with Forbes about her Nespresso contract and revealed that she chose the company because she consumed coffee.

The model starred in an advertisement for a new blend, Liminha Over Ice, where she did another one of her hobbies, yoga.

The 42-year-old explained the premise of the campaign, revealing, “I was really happy when they chose me to be their face for the campaign, and we shot it in Brazil. The whole campaign, it’s about doing yoga, taking time for yourself, feeling good, the inhale and exhale.”