Alessandra Ambrosio goes semi-topless at Cannes in a backless princess gown

Alessandra Ambrosio Cannes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Alessandra Ambrosio looked like a glamorous princess as she arrived in Cannes for the 75th Cannes Film Festival and appeared semi-topless. Alessandra looked elegant in a white puffy skirt with a dramatic train. Ale opted for Stephane Rolland, a designer she often sports and recently wore at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

She impressed in custom haute-couture featuring a backless, barely-there top composed of crystals.

The day after her fellow Brazilian bombshell model, and friend, Adriana Lima wowed with her belly out, Alessandra caused a scene in the best way possible.

Alessandra Ambrosio stuns at Cannes

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned on the red carpet of Armageddon Time at the Cannes film festival. Alessandra opted for a custom haute couture gown from Stephane Rolland’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Alessandra’s dramatic satin ball gown featured crystal pebbles and a train to make an entrance. The bodice was ornate and backless, showing off Ale’s slender frame.

On the front of the dress, there were three custom shapes that just barely covered her chest and looked like elevated, exquisite pasties.

Her hair was in an elegant updo, with small pieces of her bangs falling down to frame her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore long white opera gloves, a trend amongst celebs for that past year.

Like most of the ladies at the festival, Alessandra was dripping in diamonds, wearing extravagant earrings and a jaw-dropping necklace.

She shared pictures on her Instagram and included a swan emoji, which she resembled.

Alessandra also posted a video as she looked on from a balcony. French music played in the background as Alessandra posed in her princess gown and was the picture of perfection.

Below, the clear blue waters of the Mediterranean and beautiful French sky served as a backdrop.

Stars walk the red carpet at Cannes for Armageddon Time

After the explosive premiere of Top Gun: Maverick yesterday, Cannes kept rolling with another big film.

The film screening for Armageddon Time was Thursday.

Director James Grey made the film possible with help from movie stars Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong. It is a coming-of-age film taking place in Queens, New York, during the 1980s.

Due partially to its cast of big names in acting, Armageddon time is a contender for the coveted-after Palme d’Or Award given at each show.

Anne Hathaway also stunned on the red carpet in a white gown with a midriff cutout and a massive Bulgari sapphire and diamond necklace.

Other celebrities walked the red carpet like Julia Roberts and Alessandra Ambrosio, the latter of whom was at Cannes to work for Nespresso.