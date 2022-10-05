Alessandra Ambrosio goes braless in white dress to show support

Alessandra Ambrosio went braless in a white dress for a good cause. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her charitable side as the Brazilian model got dressed up for a good cause.

The 41-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her Instagram account to share her latest look.

Ale posted a carousel of three photos for her 11.4 million fans and followers, many of whom rewarded her with likes and comments.

The mother of two revealed in the caption what charity she supported and why the fundraiser was so important.

She posed in front of a rainbow-colored wall made entirely of bottle tops. She also carried a purse made of the same recycled material.

Alessandra tagged Bottletop, the vegan cause for which she is the face.

Alessandra Ambrosio shows Bottletop support

Alessandra rocked a white sleeveless dress with with a halterneck. The gown featured a cinched waist and flared at the bottom with an asymmetrical hem that graced Alessandra’s ankles. She wore white close-toed stilettos with a strap around the ankles.

She tied up her hair in a high bun with pieces of her bangs framing her famous face. She extended her recycled and fabulous bag in front of her, allowing viewers to see the thrifty piece. The bag was yellow with green and white spots, fashioned entirely out of bottle tops.

For accessories, Alessandra rocked statement gold earrings and a matching bangle with multiple bracelets fastened into one gorgeous piece. Alessandra posed with Cameron Saul, the co-creator of Bottletop, and Zaya, an indigenous activist.

The caption read in part, “So proud to support the @bottletopofficial as the face of their new anniversary campaign! We came together at @milanfashionweek to celebrate the campaign launch as well as 20th anniversary of bottletop creating beautiful regenerative design in ways that support women and Indigenous communities through their ateliers in Brazil, Nepal and the Amazon rainforest. Thank you @cameronsaul and @thezaya__ for co-hosting with me and unveiling this amazing campaign. Can’t wait for you to see it and learn more about amazing work that bottletop does.”

Subsequent posts by Alessandra revealed more in-depth information about the Bottletop organization.

Alessandra Ambrosio reveals Açai handbag

Alessandra unveiled another sustainable bag on her Instagram, only this one was made of Açai seeds rather than bottle tops.

Alessandra looked at her reflection with the green sustainable bag featured prominently under her chin.

Alessandra has been a model at the forefront of the sustainability and eco-friendly push in the fashion industry.

Last week, she wore a recycled outfit made of stuffed animals for a magazine cover featuring other former Victoria’s Secret models.

She has continued to show that fashion doesn’t have to be fast and that recycled goods can look fabulous.