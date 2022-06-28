Alessandra Ambrosio gives cheeky rear view in thong and tennis skirt

Alessandra Ambrosio gave a look behind the scenes as she apparently worked on a new shoot and put her rear on full display in the process. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency.

Model Alessandra Ambrosio got the internet heated up early in the workweek as she casually dropped some sizzling new pics on her social media page.

Getting cheeky and revealing in a sexy thong and tennis outfit, the 41-year-old mother of two dominated the web with some choice behind-the-scenes peeks at her latest career endeavor, or perhaps just snippets of her take on making the beginning of the week more interesting.

Alessandra sizzled in a skimpy tennis outfit and a thong

Dropping a searing four-part series of photos to her Instagram page, Alessandra revved up fans’ engines in a major way while putting her body on display as she had some fun.

Capturing the attention of doom scrollers everywhere with the first eye-candy shot, the model worked it for the camera in the way she has done since she began modeling in her teenage years as she casually leaned against a slatted wall, baring her mid-riff and legs for days in the Miu Miu-brand tennis ensemble.

Twiddling her brown locks with her fingers, Alessandra looked sleek and slim in her crop-top and short skirt as some white ballet flats, and knee-length white socks adorned her feet and calves.

While the first snap was undoubtedly a head-turner on its own, the second pic truly got hearts beating faster as the stunner flashed her booty while wearing a barely-there thong that made her appear to be going sans underwear altogether.

Holding a finger to her plumped-up, glossy pout, Alessandra made the “hush” sign as her bum generously peeked out from underneath the ridiculously tiny tennis skirt.

For the final two shots, the model gave another full-frontal view while tugging down her clothing and finished off the post by zooming in on her rear as she lifted the skirted fringe to show off a little more of her toned backside.

Alessandra took her clothes off to ring in her 41st birthday

Ever the Victoria’s Secret beauty queen, Alessandra made sure to let her followers know that entering the second year of her 40s wasn’t a cause for slowing down or stopping her internet shares.

Posing without any clothes and in a white bra and pink panties, Alessandra could be seen leaning over a polka-dotted birthday cake as she playfully left her mouth open and tilted a lit candle against an unlit wick.

The model reportedly split from her beau of 10 years and the father of both her children in 2018.