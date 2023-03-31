Alessandra Ambrosio has been working hard or hardly working, it’s hard to tell these days.

Judging by her busy partying days in Brazil where she attended Carnaval in February, and most recently Lollapalooza with her daughter, she’s definitely been enjoying some music and dancing.

However, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was back at the gym this week and getting out some energy as she threw on a pair of boxing gloves and got aggressive with the punching bag.

She was seen working out at the influencer favorite Alo Studio, which has two locations in California and two in New York, though it’s unclear which one Alessandra was visiting.

She wore black boxing gloves in an artistic shot, the first in the carousel as she pushed them together and stared intensely at the camera, clearly feeling ready to work up a sweat.

Other pictures in the post showed the model kicking the punching bag, exercising with ropes, and standing tall while glistening with sweat.

She wore a pair of black, oversized sweatpants from Alo, as well as a lilac crop top with spaghetti straps. Her brunette hair was slicked out of her face, and thrown up into a high ponytail and she went makeup free for the kickboxing session.

The bombshell was definitely feeling the boxing vibes as she wrote in her caption, “Knock out baby 💥🥊.”

Fittingly, Alessandra’s pants were called the Prizewinner Pant, which cost $165 and are made to look like boxing pants with a high waistband, and side slits at the bottom of the legs.

Alessandra Ambrosio is an Alo partner

Alessandra is an Alo partner and has shared several ensembles from the brand as well as workout videos from its studios in the past.

In January, she was in Rio De Janeiro where she enjoyed a stunning view of the beach from her balcony as well as a coconut in another shot.

She wore the 5″ Airlift High-Waist Laser Cut Speedy Short in black which cost $93, and for a limited time also comes in the new Mars Clay color. They are tight throughout and feature open dots all along the bottom.

She paired them with the matching Airlift Laser Cut Speedy Bra Tank which costs $96 and also comes in the limited Mars Clay color. It features the same open dots along the bottom as well as an open back with crossed straps.

Despite being January and in the dead of winter in most places, Alessandra was enjoying the warm Brazilian sunshine, and captioned her post, “It’s a summer thing 🥥🌴🌞.”

Alessandra’s favorite brand Alo recently dropped a new spring collection

Alo recently dropped their new spring color called Lettuce, which is basically a very light, seafoam green. It comes in several of the brand’s most popular pieces as well as in their new tennis collection.

The new tennis pieces feature a dress with spaghetti straps, a hat, and an adorable pleated piece called the Varsity Pleated Skirt that costs $93.

Keep an eye on Alessandra’s Instagram to see where she’ll be going next, as it’s almost summer.