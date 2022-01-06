Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts curves as she dances on a yacht in a tiny bikini

Model Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted in a bikini while on vacation. Pic credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrosio turned heads as she was seen flaunting her toned physique while dancing on a yacht. The 40-year-old model was spotted with her boyfriend, daughter, and friends in Florianópolis, Brazil over the holiday.

Ambrosio is best known for her work with the lingerie clothing line Victoria’s Secret. She has also graced the small screen in the television reality shows American’s Next Top Model and Project Runway. She also starred as herself in the hit series How I Met Your Mother and New Girl, and the live-action movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Lately, she has lived her life on the down-low, spending quality time with her beau Richard Lee and her two children.

Ambrosio spotted in tiny bikini

Ambrosio clearly had a great time in her home country. She looked stunning in her burnt orange bikini. The cover girl paired her look with a bundle of beaded bracelets and gold bangles. She also donned a simple necklace with large beads in the center.

With her beach waves and matching sunglasses, Ambrosio looked like she was having the time of her life. Later, she uploaded an image in the same bikini, alongside her daughter.

13-year-old Anja, Ambrosio’s daughter shared with her ex-partner Jamie Mazur, rocked a floral bikini while striking a smiling pose with her mother.

Ambrosio captioned the photo, “my little mermaid,” adding a string of fun emojis.

Ambrosio is not afraid of showing off her body

Back in November 2020, Ambrosio did an interview with PEOPLE about photographer Stewart Shining’s photo book dedicated to her modeling career. With a friendship lasting over two decades, the book featured many never-before-released images of Ambrosio, as well as a few new shots taken specifically for the project.

Commenting on the book, titled Alessandra, the model shared, “We started going through some stuff and then we decided to do a few more photo shoots, just for the book. We ended up with a 200-page book of images that we shot together.”

She went on to gush about how she “trusts” Shining and his creative ideas. She added, “Even if I have been a model for a long time, there aren’t that many times that I’ve posed nude. But with him I decided, ‘No, let’s do it. Especially for the book.’ Because I just feel comfortable.”

Continuing to speak on the topic of posting nude, Ambrosio said, “I know it’s going to be more like a piece of art than just a sexy picture. We have very similar vision on what we want from our work. So I can be 100% myself when he has the camera in front of him. We can just be super natural and free in a way.”

Alessandra by Stewart Shining is available for purchase at Rome Pays Off.