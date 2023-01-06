Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her sensational physique in a white string bikini for Mexican holiday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Alessandra Ambrosio has been getting some family time in over the holidays, spending New Year’s Eve on Isla Holbox in Mexico.

Despite no longer working for Victoria’s Secret, the model made no qualms about showing off her svelte frame, which she’s kept incredibly fit since retiring from the lingerie brand’s famous fashion show.

Alessandra larked about in the water with her lookalike daughter, 14-year-old Anja, whom she shares with ex-fiance Jamie Mazur. The model wore a simple white bikini that certainly drew attention to her tanned physique as she and Anja posed in several silly ways.

The mother-daughter duo was seen trying to pick each other up on their backs and sharing a sweet hug in the clear blue ocean water.

Alessandra left her brunette hair down and let it blow in the salty breeze, going for a natural look that made sense for the beach.

She sweetly captioned the shot, “Infinite love.”

Alessandra Ambrosio stayed with family at the My Blue Hotel Holbox in Mexico

The whole family stayed at the My Blue Hotel Holbox to enjoy a holiday dinner, swimming, and fun as they rang in 2023.

Alessandra initially shared shots of herself in front of the pool at the hotel, writing “Hola Paraíso!” as if she had just arrived.

She wore a swimsuit cover-up and a straw hat, though she had most likely made an outfit change since arriving on the island.

The model wore several brightly colored swimsuits throughout her family vacation in Mexico, donning a sizzling hot, cherry-red string bikini on New Year’s Day.

She was seen walking on the beach in front of several natural umbrellas, stealing the show as she had previously done many times on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

She captioned the enviable scene, “Soaking up the last moments of the year… 🌞❤️🏝️,”

She certainly was “soaking up,” as she stood under a clear blue sky with nothing but bright sunshine in front of her.

Alessandra endorsed Alo Yoga in a workout clip

Alessandra is a big fan of Alo Yoga, an activewear brand that also has an app with fitness videos that include yoga and pilates workouts.

The fit model was seen doing an intense workout in a set from the brand, wearing tight purple leggings and a matching purple sports bra beneath a dark sweater.

She stayed on trend in a matching purple pair of New Balance sneakers as she did weighted lunges, and squats.

Though she didn’t mention by name exactly what she was wearing in the workout clip, it appeared to be the new Ribbed Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Enchanted Legging in dark plum, which retails for $165.

In a shot of Alessandra wiping sweat from her forehead, she looked to be wearing the Ribbed Airlift Enchanted Bra Tank, also in dark plum, which costs $115. Both pieces also come in dark brown and black.

They’re all part of the new collection that launched for this season, with the majority of the pieces coming in lovely jewel tones.