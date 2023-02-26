Alessandra Ambrosio looked stunning in a bikini top for a series of photos.

The supermodel appeared cheerful after returning to her native country of Brazil in the city of Rio De Janeiro.

The 41-year-old stunned in a white bikini top and matching pants.

She wore a fishnet red jacket and matching pants with flared bottoms on top of the swimsuit for a stylish summer vibe.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel went barefoot on a pier overlooking the picturesque beach and accessorized her outfit with white sunglasses and bracelets.

In the first photo, she flashed a big smile while posing beside Vas Morgan and holding a cocktail.

Alessandra gave her side profile in the second snap, in which she enjoyed the view of the beach.

In the final photo she uploaded on her Instagram, she shared a view of the beach packed with people attending the annual carnival.

In the caption translated to English, she added, “Carioca late afternoon 🧡⛱️🍹”

She shared more photos from the carnival celebration at Ipanema Beach in an Instagram photo dump.

In one of the photos, Alessandra grabbed the mic and danced the night away in others.

Alessandra Ambrosio revealed her diet and workout

In an interview with Vogue France, Alessandra revealed her exercise and diet routine during her time as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

She performed a mixture of barre, Pilates, and cardio workouts for her abs and toned glutes.

The model also said she diets for her runway shows by cutting out all carbs and eating salads, fruit, and protein-based meals.

She also had a vegetable-only smoothie for the fashion show day to boost her energy.

Alessandra told the publication that she enjoyed having almonds for a healthy snack and took vitamins for her radiant hair.

The beauty has shared some of her workouts on her social media. For example, she recently posted a selfie before a Pilates session.

She also took in a Tracy Anderson Method workout, writing in an Instagram post, “Finally , I got workout with the MASTER @tracyandersonmethod !! Thanks for the sweat !! 💦😅💪👯❤️.”

Alessandra Ambrosio wears Alo Yoga for Fitness Friday

In another series of photos, Alessandra posed in a black crop top and matching short leggings from Alo Yoga.

The supermodel partnered with the brand and gave a sizzling promotion that would increase sales.

For a Fitness Friday post last month, she posed for three photos in Rio De Janeiro with a summer vibe.

In the first photo, she seductively gazed into the camera while she played with her hair.

She relaxed on a balcony for the second snap and sipped a fresh coconut while wearing sunshades in the third and final photo.