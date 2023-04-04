Alessandra Ambrosio took some time to soak up the sun during a recent beach day.

The former Victoria’s Secret model hit the beach in Florianopolis, Brazil, on Monday and was absolutely stunning in her bikini look.

The mom of two is no stranger to a sizzling beach moment, and given her stellar physique, it comes as no surprise that her modeling career has spanned well over two decades.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Alessandra regularly keeps up with her fitness and recently broke a sweat at the gym for a serious boxing session.

Though her days as an Angel have come to an end, it hasn’t stopped Alessandra from living her best life and making the most of her downtime.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She was recently spotted enjoying all the sand and surf had to offer alongside her family, including her two children, Anja Louise, and Noah Phoenix.

Alessandra Ambrosio hits the beach in Brazil and dazzles in a green bikini

Snapped by paparazzi, Alessandra was seemingly enjoying her family time at the beach, and she wasn’t alone.

Alessandra was joined by her two children, along with her mother, sister, and brother-in-law for the excursion.

And while it looked to be all fun and games for the family, Alessandra herself was stunning in her beach day attire.

The 41-year-old donned a forest green two-piece bathing suit. The bikini had a sporty vibe, with a sports bra-inspired top. Alessandra’s abs stole the show as the bottoms of her bikini fell right along her hip bones.

She accessorized the swimwear ensemble with multiple bracelets, a gold ring, and a gold chain necklace.

Her luscious brown hair flowed freely in the ocean wind and was parted down the center.

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a green bikini for a family day at the beach. Pic credit: msb / BACKGRID

Alessandra partners with Clarins to show off flawless skin

While Alessandra is currently hitting the beach with her family for some much-needed downtime, it was hard not to notice the Brazilian beauty’s flawless skin.

In addition to her modeling career, Alessandra has also made quite the name for herself online and currently boasts an impressive 11.7 million followers on Instagram.

Add this to her already impressive resume of walking various runways and participating in several campaigns over the years, and it comes as no surprise that some of the beauty industry’s top brands are chomping at the bit to work with her.

In a recent post to Instagram, Alessandra got to put her social media influencer status to the test with a promotional post where she partnered with beauty brand Clarins to promote their Double Serum.

Created in 1954 and founded by Jacques Courtin-Clarins, Clarins is an environmentally-friendly company that offers plant-powered luxury makeup and skincare products.

In the video montage, Alessandra was seen using the product on clean skin and was naturally stunning while doing so.

She captioned the post, “Double Serum Light ✨ @clarinsUSA #DoubleSerum #ad.”