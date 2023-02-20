Alessandra Ambrosio stole the show Saturday night, showing off her dance moves in a Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit with see-through tights.

The 41-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel was caught living her best life alongside friends at a Major Lazer concert in Salvador, Brazil, as part of the annual Carnival festival in her homeland.

Alessandra’s famous figure looked out of this world in the black and white striped number, which featured plunging sides with a shiny D&G emblem on the front.

As if that wasn’t enough, the sheer tights were also decorated with the iconic logo, highlighting her endlessly toned legs.

She completed the look with a pair of sporty white Nike sneakers, simple silver earrings, a dainty necklace, and a series of bracelets, including a few adorned with large pearls.

In one particularly magnetic snap, Alessandra wore a carefree expression as she created a small heart with her hands; her brunette locks were styled in chic, effortless waves.

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a D&G bodysuit for the Carnival of Brazil. Pic credit: Dilson Silva/BACKGRID

Alessandra Ambrosio turned heads in a sheer sparkling dress

Speaking of the Carnival of Brazil, Alessandra made a grand entrance the day before in what can only be described as the most sparkly dress ever.

The tall model looked absolutely breathtaking in the see-through ensemble, perfectly accentuating her enviable curves and sunkissed skin.

Thigh-high slits on both sides showed off her miles-long legs, which she further emphasized with the addition of nude pumps.

Alessandra finished the dazzling look with a silky, light-colored bra underneath, lavender nails, and the wet-hair trend.

She captioned the jaw-dropping share, “Sexta de Carnaval 💜🎭🎉.”

Alessandra Ambrosio sizzled in a black spandex bodysuit for Alo partnership

Alessandra recently shared some wisdom on self-love in a tight black bodysuit to promote Alo, a leading brand in fitness apparel.

The Brazilian bombshell obviously takes her own self-care routine very seriously, making her the perfect person to represent the aspirational brand.

Not to mention, Alo’s goal of empowering its customers through fashion trends and innovative wellness is right up Alessandra’s alley.

As an ambassador, Alessandra frequently promotes Alo by modeling their activewear and loungewear collections on her social media page.

She tagged the apparel brand in the caption, adding, “‘Be silly. Be fun. Be different. Be crazy. Be you, because life is too short to be anything but happy.’ 💟 #selflove @alo #alopartner.”

Now, it’s no secret Alessandra’s taste in fashion has evolved over the years, and as it turns out, the transformation actually had very little to do with the clothes she was wearing. Instead, it was rooted in loving and accepting herself.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, she spoke to this, saying, “I think I’m still happy to be playful and go with my mood, or match the occasion, so I’ve always had fun with my looks. But I think the change has been internal. Over the years, I have become more confident with who I am and how I present myself. So I can experiment and try on looks without feeling at all self-conscious.”