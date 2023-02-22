Alessandra Ambrosio looked absolutely beautiful as she recently indulged in a little slice of paradise.

The former Victoria’s Secret model took a break from her crazy workload to enjoy some fun in the sun while she posed for some shots in her sheer coverup.

Alessandra was kind enough to share her mini getaway with her fans as she took to Instagram with the two, stunning photos.

The Brazilian bombshell was spotted at an outdoor bar and restaurant as she made sure to stay hydrated with some tasty cocktails.

In the first slide, Alessandra leaned up against the blue multi-colored tiled bar while she ordered herself a much-needed drink.

The 41-year-old model threw her shades over her face while she further cradled a huge yet refreshing coconut drink in her arms.

Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in her sheer blue coverup

For the first shot, Alessandra stared directly at the camera while she shared a full-length body shot.

The VS Angel sported a sheer, baby-blue coverup. The lovely long-sleeved coverup featured a low-cut neckline as it fell to her mid-thigh, accentuating her long, slender legs.

She paired the baby-blue beach fit with some tan-colored sandals and an assortment of blue and silver necklaces. She even went on to add some small hoop earrings and a couple of small silver rings, along with her blue-tinted sunglasses.

For this beach fit, Alessandra had her long hair tied back into a loose bun that rested on top of her head while she rocked a makeup-free face.

In the second slide, the Brazilian beauty was captured sitting down this time as she threw her hands up in the air in excitement.

However, in contrast to the last picture, Alessandra added two more vibrant-colored cocktails into the mix.

The model sat with three huge drinks in front of her as she sported a huge smile on her face.

Without a doubt, Alessandra was certainly enjoying her peaceful getaway as the expression on her face gave it all away.

Alessandra Ambrosio is a proud partner of Alo

When Alessandra isn’t soaking up the sun on her tropical getaways, she’s involved in many collaborations and partnerships along with running some of her businesses.

In another recent share, the Brazilian model announced her partnership with Alo as the two teamed up to create a beautiful portfolio for some of their newer collections.

Alo is a California-based company that offers a wide selection of high-quality athletic apparel that uses only durable and sustainable fabrics, hence why the model decided to team up with the company.

However, for this particular shot, Alessandra shared a whole collage of photographs as she sported an all-black Alo fit. The fit consisted of a beautiful black romper that Alessandra looked effortlessly gorgeous in.

The low-cut piece fit the model perfectly as she posed for a dozen of different shots while looking fabulous in every shot.

For most of the shots, Alessandra let her long brown hair flow down the fit while she rocked a more natural-looking face.

She captioned the post, “B” silly. Be fun. Be different. Be crazy. Be you, because life is too short to be anything but happy.” ” #selflove @alo #alopartner.”

Fans can now head to AlAlo’sebsite to find the newest collections along with their most recently added sales section.