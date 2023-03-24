Alessandra Ambrosio was certainly the leading light as she stole the show at the 2023 Fashion Trust Awards.

The Fashion Trust Awards took place in Los Angeles, California, which is the first award show that the organization has held in the United States so far.

More so, the event was created to recognize and further support emerging American-based businesses, designers, and talent.

Some of the awards included the Jewelry Award, the Sustainability Award, the Graduate Award, and many more.

However, on top of the talented nominees, dozens of celebrities hit the red carpet as they attended the event wearing a variety of iconic looks.

One of those superstars was the gorgeous supermodel Alessandra.

Alessandra Ambrosio is beautiful in her black ensemble

The Brazilian beauty seems to make a statement where ever she goes, and this award show was certainly no exception.

Alessandra was kind enough to share her masterfully crafted ensemble as she took to her IG account with a carousel of heavenly shots.

In the first slide, the former Victoria’s Secret model was captured head-on, from the knees up.

As she posed for the shot, Alessandra donned a beautiful black Michael Kors dress. The one-of-kind dress featured a gold-plated collar, a high slit along one leg, and a completely open back.

For her footwear essentials, Alessandra sported a pair of elegant, open-toed heels that provided her with a little extra height for the night.

She accessorized with a gold cuff bracelet on each wrist that perfectly matched the gold staple piece along her collar.

For her hair, the model styled her brown locks in one long braid that beautifully cascaded down her back.

She finalized the fit by adding long lashes, along with some shimmery eyeshadow, and touches of bronzer to give her that sun-kissed look.

As usual, Alessandra looked like a queen for this special award show as she executed this look with absolute ease and elegance.

Alessandra Ambrosio partners with Alo Yoga

When the model isn’t busy running her own business and attending endless events, she’s instead involved with many other promotional opportunities.

In another Instagram post, the Brazilian beauty announced her partnership with Alo as the two teamed up to create a beautiful portfolio for some of their newest collections.

Alo is a California-based company that provides its customers with an extensive selection of high-quality athletic apparel that uses only sustainable fabrics, hence why the model decided to team up with the company.

For this particular shot, Alessandra shared a whole collage of photographs as she sported an all-black Alo fit. The fit consisted of a beautiful black romper that Alessandra looked effortlessly gorgeous in.

The low-cut piece fit the model perfectly as she posed for a dozen of different shots while looking amazing in every single one.

For most of the stellar shots, Alessandra let her long brown hair flow down her black fit while she rocked a more natural-looking face.

The caption read, “Be silly. Be fun. Be different. Be crazy. Be you, because life is too short to be anything but happy.” 💟 #selflove @alo #alopartner

Fans can now head to Alo’s website to find the newest collections along with their most recently added sales section.