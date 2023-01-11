Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a black string bikini on Isla Holbox in Mexico. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Alessandra Ambrosio has been showing off her svelte figure in a series of bikinis while enjoying a holiday with her family in Isla Holbox, Mexico.

She’s been larking about on the white sandy beach, floating in the refreshing ocean, eating delectable dinners, and showing off her Victoria’s Secret Angel figure in front of clear blue skies on an enviable vacation.

The family has been there since New Year’s when they went into 2023 in a celebratory fashion while enjoying some downtime together. The group included Alessandra’s 2 children, 14-year-old Anja Louise and 10-year-old Noah Phoenix whom she shares with ex-fiance Jamie Mazur.

Alessandra enjoyed a dip in the mesmerizing blue ocean in a black string bikini in front of what looked like an ominous sky. She sat in the water looking as if she was deep in thought as the lifted her head in the breeze in what appeared to be delicious warm temperatures.

She sat cross-legged and arched her back to show off her glowing, fit figure with the bikini emphasizing her bronzed tan.

The Brazilian bombshell captioned the image with a quote, writing, “Ocean souls overflow Whenever there is a storm” 🌊⛈️.”

Alessandra Ambrosio looked angelic in a white string bikini on her Mexican holiday

Alessandra has been enjoying her Mexican break in several bikinis including a glowing white string piece that showed off her sensational figure of which she works hard to keep up on.

The model wore the stunning bikini as she waded in the green-blue water and looked as if she had found total peace on the Mexican island, and was living the life of many people’s dreams.

In a second photo in the carousel, she had gotten her hair wet though her makeup stayed bronzed and glam on her high cheekbones. Alessandra accessorized with a few beaded necklaces that gave her a natural vibe.

She captioned the shots, “Vitamin sea 🌊✨.”

Alessandra is the founder of Brazilian swimwear brand GAL Floripa

Unsurprisingly, Alessandra is the founder of the Brazilian swimwear brand GAL Floripa, of which she frequently models bikinis herself.

The new Dans Mon Île collection features 2 new bikini styles in 2 different colors: The Paradis Top and Bottoms, and the Tranquille Top and Bottoms which are available in Lavande and Perle Blanche.

The Paradis top retails for $111, while the bottoms come in at $98, and the Tranquille top costs a little bit more at $118 with the bottoms also costing $98.

Alessandra recently modeled the Tranquille bikini in the Lavande color as she leaned back on a boat in front of the glorious clear blue water and a rocky island.

She later shared another picture in which she was floating in the sea in the same bikini, and showed how it looked on a model.

She captioned the shots, “Add a splash of feel-good color to your swimwear with our #LAVANDE Tranquille bikini 💜💦.”

Pieces from the 2022 collections are currently on sale, with each bikini piece between 20 and 40% off.