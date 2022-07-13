Alessandra Ambrosio bares her chest in low-cut bikini top

Alessandra Ambrosio has been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in Ibiza. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Alessandra Ambrosio, Brazilian stunner, former Victoria’s Secret angel, and apparent sun worshipper has posted several pictures from her summer vacations this year, and it appears she has a huge number of bikinis in her suitcase.

Alessandra enjoyed some time at the beach in Ibiza, Spain on Tuesday, and it looked like the sun was intense.

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed some sun in a bikini in Ibiza

She posted an Instagram photo in a low-cut, dark orange bikini top that showed off her ample assets and her glowing tan. She paired her look with a straw sun hat and sunglasses, looking as if she was on another sun-soaked planet.

She captioned the pic, “[sun emoji] w o r s h i p p e r”

Alessandra is enjoying some stunning weather on her trip, as clear blue sky can be seen in all her pictures as she enjoyed some sun-bathing.

In Tuesday’s post, the model took a selfie wearing the same straw hat, a different pair of sunglasses, multiple gold necklaces, and a bit of her famous butt could be seen in the background.

In the carousel of pictures, her location could be seen, and it looked completely enviable with a rocky coastline, white chairs, and refreshing water.

Alessandra hid her toned body in a big white swimsuit cover-up and paired the look with simple flip-flops and a straw purse.

She captioned the post, “v a c a c i o n e s [beach emoji][sun emoji].”

Alessandra stopped in Paris for Haute Couture Week between sunny breaks

In between sunny breaks to Ibiza, Italy, and Turkey, Alessandra found some time to stop in Paris for a few hours to attend Haute Couture Week.

She attended the Giorgio Armani Privé show wearing a low-cut, black, menswear-inspired vest that buttoned on the side and paired it with oversized black trousers. She looked chic and mysterious in sunglasses despite the cloudy weather and a strappy pair of heels.

Her brunette tresses were worn down and looked as if they had received a nice blowdry from a stylist, and her makeup included a brown smokey eye.

Also, during Haute Couture Week, Alessandra found time to attend the Jean Paul Gaultier show, and wore a modern, velvet, black gown that was very long and featured unique cut-outs on the front. Long sleeves covered her arms, and the cut-out went very low, featuring her chest.

She wore her hair up in a chic updo that looked like a braid had been clipped up on her head, and she wore bangs.