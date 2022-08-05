Alessandra Ambrosio and Marina Bruzadin strike a pose in beach bikinis

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her latest bikini during a game of beach volleyball. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Models Alessandra Ambrosio and Marina Bruzadin were surely serving up some style during their latest beach outing.

The Brazilian beauty, 41, shared a set of vintage-style snapshots alongside fellow model Marina before taking part in a game of beach volleyball.

The photos first showed Alessandra and Marina showing off their toned physiques in different colored GAL Florpia bikinis.

GAL Floripa is Alessandra’s line of swimwear that she created alongside her sister and best friend in 2019.

Holding onto her new favorite beach accessory — a yellow volleyball — the former Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a tiny, mustard-colored bikini set that featured a scrunched, bow-like design on the top. She contrasted her textured suit with a pair of retro, red-framed sunglasses, which seemed to perfectly match the color of Marina’s suit.

Marina’s outfit featured a more intricate detail with a cutout triangle in the middle of her bikini top.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Marina Bruzadin posed for volleyball game

Alessandra first shared three snaps of herself and Marina posing side-by-side in front of the volleyball net. The first two consisted of front-facing shots, and the third tastefully showed off the backside of their suits as put their hands on the net and turned around to face the camera.

At the end of the photo carousel, a fourth “action shot” showed a volleyball flying over the net as two teams went head-to-head for the popular beach pastime.

“Beach volleyball day ☀️🏐🌴 @galfloripa,” the supermodel wrote under a Santa Monica geotag.

“Both of you looking stunning,” one fan commented on her post.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Another follower chimed in with the response, “Hotness overloaded.”

Alessandra Ambrosio on her swimwear line GAL Floripa

Alessandra’s own brand of swimwear, GAL Floripa, is often featured in the model’s Instagram bikini shots. The line was originally created in her home of Brazil as a collaboration with her sister Aline Ambrosio and best friend Gisele Cória.

The GAL Floripa name itself comes from a combination of the three women’s first names along with Florianópolis, nicknamed Floripa, which was the spot that inspired the swimwear brand.

The line is primarily circled around the ideas of the “divine feminine” and “sisterhood.” Since the three had spent their childhood going to the beach together, they had always dreamed of creating a brand that carried something they basically lived in — swimwear.

GAL Floripa’s collection consists of pieces that are comfortable, fun, and interchangeable with each other.

Whether Alessandra Ambrosio and Marina Bruzadin were able to spike up a win on the volleyball court or not, they were at least still scoring points in their GAL Floripa style game.