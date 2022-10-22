Alessandra Ambrosio posted a birthday tribute to Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday yesterday, and a slew of famous faces sent her tributes on social media.

Alessandra Ambrosio, one of Victoria’s Secret’s most famous former Angels posted a shot from a recent SKIMS campaign that featured herself, along with other former angels.

Alessandra posed along with Candice Swanepoel, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Kim Kardashian herself. The beautiful women were all clad in SKIMS nude underwear and bras.

Over the sexy photo, Alessandra wrote, “Happy birthday to the hottest girl boss @kimkardashian!!!!” along with fire, birthday cake, and balloon emojis.

The models and Kim were advertising the “Fits Everybody” campaign, and they were all clad in nude, and dark brown bras and underwear as well as a dark brown one-piece for Tyra Banks.

The collection features several bras, underwear, loungewear, and bodysuits, as well as an adaptive collection for those with disabilities.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS campaign received criticism for using Victoria’s Secret models

Despite the accessibility of the collection, Kim was initially criticized for the campaign due to the fact that it was called “Fits Everybody” yet featured some of the most stunning model figures in the world.

A Twitter user wrote, “fits everybody” yet the ad campaign is of all very thin super models ok makes sense.”

Despite the criticism, it has to be said that the SKIMS Instagram features women with several different body types.

Kim told People, “When we were developing the ‘Fits Everybody’ collection, it was with the intention to create underwear that would perfectly fit everybody.”

She told the publication that they updated a fabric that was usually used for a “one size fits all” approach and made it in various sizes. The pieces are all designed to stretch up to twice their size without losing their shape.

Kim wasn’t initially supposed to be part of the photoshoot

Kim initially wasn’t supposed to be part of the photo shoot, however, she revealed that she jumped in when she realized how iconic it was.

She posted the shot to her Instagram, writing, “OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic.”

As for how she felt about the photo shoot? Kim told People, “Every woman is an icon. I see icons reflected in the women around me: my daughters, mom, and sisters.”

Kim said the women she works with every day are iconic themselves and so are the Victoria’s Secret models who worked with her on the campaign.

Victoria’s Secret launched the VS Collective after canceling the iconic fashion show

The models were all once part of the famous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was broadcast for the last time in 2018. Since then, the lingerie brand has undergone a massive PR campaign to turn around its slumping sales.

They started the VS Collective, with founding members including Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and a slew of famous athletes and activists, all with diverse body types.