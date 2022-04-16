Alessandra Ambrosio and her model squad are on fire in cheeky bikini pictures at Coachella

Alessandra Ambrosio and her model friends at Coachella. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Alessandra Ambrosio is a frequent attendee of Coachella, and this year is no different. The Brazilian model, who just celebrated her 41st birthday, shared a picture with a group of friends in Palm Springs.

Alessandra was sure to represent her own bikini line GAL Floripa as she posed by the pool with her gorgeous squad of friends.

She and her friends were bikini-clad as they enjoyed the California sun and Coachella ambiance.

Alessandra Ambrosio and her model squad are on fire in bikinis at Coachella

Alessandra tagged her friends in the pictures and included a couple of working models.

Ale tagged Ludi Delfino and Abby Neff, two models in the industry.

Alessandra’s comment section was full of fire emojis to signify her hotness. Because she was with a group of ladies, Alessandra called the festival “Galchella.” GAL Floripa is also the name of Alessandra’s bikini line.

The ladies wore bikinis in various colors and smiled. Palm trees and blue skies provided the festival-goers with a stunning backdrop.

A lucky man lounged in front of the ladies in his swim trunks.

She wrote in the caption, “Sun’s out!!! ☀️♨️🍑 #GALchella.”

The ladies got cheeky and raised their glasses in the second shot.

Alessandra Ambrosio turns 41 with cake and a giveaway

Alessandra Ambrosio turned 41 on April 11, and the Brazilian bombshell showed no signs of slowing down.

Alessandra had a birthday celebration and took seductive pictures as she ate birthday cake icing.

Ale also did a giveaway on her Instagram Live. Alessandra’s friend, and photographer Stewart Shining, made a picture book with exclusive shots of the model. Alessandra tagged Stewart, and he joined her for the giveaway.

Alessandra Ambrosio models for SKIMS

Fans were excited when Alessandra Ambrosio and former Victoria’s Secret models Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Candice Swanepoel did an ad campaign for SKIMS.

The stunning supermodels posed for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line and wore neutral-colored shapewear.

Kim joined the models and posed in the center of a few shots for the campaign.

The caption read, “Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra, and Candice in their first-ever joint campaign. Wearing our signature Fits Everybody collection, it doesn’t get more iconic than this. Shop the looks that @tyrabanks, @heidiklum, @alessandraambrosio, and @candiceswanepoel are wearing via the link in bio. Photo: @sandycandykim.”

Fans can’t wait to see what Alessandra models next, and her Coachella outfits are sure to turn heads.