Alessandra Ambrosio looked amazing in a fuzzy white jacket. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Alessandra Ambrosio strutted her stuff in a winter wonderland over the weekend, wearing a massive white fur jacket with a sneaky surprise underneath.

The 41-year-old bombshell celebrated the holidays in style at the luxury Park City resort Montage Deer Valley, posing on a snow-covered balcony.

She rocked a merlot-red one-piece swimsuit under the ensemble, giving subtle glimpses of her supermodel physique.

Her flawless face was framed by a cute knit hat with long tassels, cozy ear flaps, and a charming pom-pom on top.

At the bottom of her mile-long legs were a pair of white winter boots with brown fur lining that perfectly complemented her sun-kissed skin tone.

“Ice Ice baby ❄️☃️🍸,” she captioned the snowy share.

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off fit figure for Christmas glam

Alessandra took her Christmas wardrobe to the next level this year, showing off her sculpted figure in a chic miniskirt.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel heightened the look with a sailor-inspired blazer featuring oversized gold buttons and a white turtleneck.

Alessandra accessorized with a few pieces of gold jewelry, black sunglasses, and a white beanie.

As always, her signature brunette locks were a vision of perfection, worn down straight with a striking center part.

She wrote, “Christmas Day 🎁✨💋.”

Alessandra Ambrosio shared workout routine for Alo promotion

With a body like hers, it should come as no surprise that Alessandra is an ambassador for Alo, a world leader in fitness apparel,

The stunning mother of two is dedicated to maintaining her health and wellness, as clearly seen in her Instagram post from last week.

Set to the song Again by The George Kaplan Conspiracy, Alessandra performed various exercises in a purple spandex set, including weighted lunges, crunches, side plank hip dips, and mountain climbers.

In true model fashion, she took a few brief moments between sets to give fans a close-up look at her fierce facial features.

She tagged Alo in the caption, adding, “Endorphin dose 💪🏻💥.”

Alessandra elaborated on her workout regime during an interview with Fox News, saying, “I love to do yoga as it centers me and also at the same time keeps me in shape.”

She continues, “Since there is a lot to do around the house sometimes I don’t have much time to work out, in which case I try to do some stretching and hold a plank for five to 10 minutes.”