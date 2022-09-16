Alessa Holloway stuns in skimpy pink bikini

Alessa Holloway wowed fans with her bikini shot. Pic Credit: @alessaquizon/Instagram

Alessa Holloway is simply stunning as she poses on a rock in a skimpy bikini.

The pro surfer wowed fans on Instagram with the gorgeous image taken by Hawaiian photographer Ha’a Keaulana.

Alessa wore a Billabong bikini that perfectly showed off her figure.

Her hands rested on her toned thighs, and her long brown hair flowed over her shoulder.

Behind her, a backdrop of rocks, a grassy slope, and distant cliffs framed the shot beautifully.

Alessa often shares snaps with her followers of her enjoying the gorgeous setting of her native Hawaii.

Alessa Holloway enjoys ‘Friday vibes’

Monsters and Critics recently reported that Alessa shared a video of herself skateboarding down a highway enjoying “Friday vibes.”

She showed perfect poise as she cruised along the Hawaii coast with the calm Pacific ocean in the background.

Alessa was dressed in thigh-hugging floral print leggings and a bikini top for the stunning video, filmed on a perfect sunny day.

Smiling at the camera as a gentle breeze ran through her hair, Alessa flashed the peace sign to her more than 606k Instagram followers.

She turned to gaze out over the ocean and the towering cliffs ahead.

Underneath the post, the contented athlete said, “Friday’s vibe.”

The stunning post got more than 11,000 likes.

Alessa Holloway ties the knot with UFC fighter

In April, Alessa tied the knot with UFC star Max Holloway. The pair had been dating since February 2020 and got engaged in November of the same year. They got married in a beautiful beachside ceremony in Waianae, Honolulu County, Hawaii, with Max’s son, Rush, in attendance.

Alessa captioned her first wedding post on Instagram with, “4/16/2022 I married the love of my life. Sorry in advance, just wanted to let you guys know that I will be spamming your feed with all the beautiful memories that were made and the appreciation for those that made our wedding so special.”

Max divorced Rush’s mum, Kaimana Pa’aluhi, in 2012.

Alessa was previously engaged to Brazilian CT-surfer Caio Ibelli.

Alessa Holloway heats up Instagram

Alessa’s 606k followers on Instagram are regularly treated to stunning pics and videos. As well as videos of the athlete surfing the state’s famous waves, she shares snaps of herself posing in bikinis on the white, sandy beaches.

Recently Monsters and Critics reported on how she “looked like a goddess” in a stunning shot of her relaxing on rocks in a plunging bikini.

In the sizzling pic, Alessa wore her hair down so that it cascaded over her shoulders and lay back to perfectly capture her athletic look and figure from a distance.

She was sitting above a pool of clear, blue water with a colorful cave of greens and purples in the background.