The beloved athlete Alessa Holloway showcased her fine skill set as a professional surfer in her most recent share.

The Hawaiian surfer was captured at her favorite spot, which is along the ocean, riding the salty ocean waves.

Alessa was kind enough to upload a breathtaking clip to her Instagram, sharing the scenic views with her 632,000 followers.

The clip featured a birdseye view of the surfer on her board as she beautifully cut in and out of the waves, riding them with absolute ease and perfection.

The athlete made the sport look incredibly easy, especially in this particular video that she shared.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, surfing is far from easy and it takes a lot of hard work, patience, and skill to successfully conquer a profession like this one.

Alessa Holloway is stunning in her bikini while she rides the salty ocean waves

For the clip, Alessa got a drone-like object to follow her around while it captured her epic cruise along the blue and white rippling water.

The Hawaiian beauty sported a matching, light-colored bikini for the occasion while she threw a multi-colored button-up over the top.

The bold, bright top was purposefully left unbuttoned while it blew in the wind behind her.

While she demonstrated her endless talent, many other surfers were spotted patiently waiting for their turn to ride while Alessa swerved in and out.

The athlete went ahead and added the song Low by SZA to the video, which made it even more captivating to watch.

She captioned the post, “Monday’s vibe 🎶🧚‍♂️✨ 🎥 @birdybirdhi.”

Fans certainly gravitated toward this sensational post as it received over 5,000 likes and a handful of expressive fans in the comment section.

Alessa Holloway loves her ocean views

The surfer certainly loves her beaches and in another Instagram share, Alessa proved that once again.

The athlete uploaded a clip from her incredible Mykonos trip that was filled with nothing but gorgeous views and delicious food.

In the clip, Alessa was captured swimming in the blue, crystal-clear waters of Mykonos and eating an assortment of fruit in her teeny bikini as she overlooked the glistening ocean.

Without a doubt, Alessa thoroughly enjoyed her time away from her surfboard to instead enjoy some much-needed R&R.

She captioned the post, “This was our first day straight off the plane, Mykonos ✨.”

Alessa Holloway is a proud partner of Celsius

As a professional surfer, it would only make sense for Alessa to be fully alert and engaged, as her energy levels would also need to be at an all-time high while training along the waves.

The Hawaiian beauty has found that perfect balance as she’s a proud sponsor of Celsius Energy.

Celsius Energy is known for its refreshing energy products as they leave its customers feeling clean and healthy, without all of the common jitters found in other energy products.

Alessa has worked with the company a handful of times and continues to express her admiration for the brand and everything it stands for.

For this particular post, the pro surfer was captured in her baby blue golf cart as she stared out into the green distance.

As expected, Alessa held her sparkling lemon lime Celsius energy drink in her hand while she got ready to crack the can open.

The Hawaiian athlete sported an all-black athletic fit while she further rocked a pair of white Nikes and some flashy gold bracelets.

She captioned the post, “@celsiusofficial and 9 holes, why not? ⛳️ #celsiuslivefit #celsiusbrandpartner @celsiusofficial.”

Fans can now shop the wide selection of refreshing energy drinks online through their website or find them at select local stores while supplies last.