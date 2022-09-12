Alessa Holloway in bikini skateboards on highway for ‘Friday vibes’

Alessa Holloway shared an idyllic snap of her skateboarding along the Hawaii coastline. Pic credit: @alessaquizon/Instagram

Alessa Holloway looked at ease with the world as she skateboarded down a highway in a revealing outfit for “Friday vibes.”

The pro surfer showed perfect poise as she cruised along the Hawaii coast with the calm Pacific ocean in the background.

She was dressed in thigh-hugging floral print leggings and a bikini top for the stunning video, filmed on a perfect sunny day.

Smiling at the camera as a gentle breeze ran through her hair, Alessa flashed the peace sign to her more than 600,000 Instagram followers.

She turned to gaze out over the ocean and the towering cliffs ahead.

Underneath the post, the contented athlete said, “Friday’s vibe.”

The stunning post got more than 11,000 likes.

Marital bliss for Alessa

There’s been plenty to smile about for Alessa, who tied the knot with UFC star Max Holloway in April. The pair had been dating since February 2020, and we shared how they got engaged in November that year. They got married in a beautiful beachside ceremony in Waianae, Honolulu County, Hawaii, with Max’s son, Rush, in attendance.

Alessa captioned her first wedding post on Instagram with, “4/16/2022 I married the love of my life. Sorry in advance, just wanted to let you guys know that I will be spamming your feed with all the beautiful memories that were made and the appreciation for those that made our wedding so special.”

Max divorced Rush’s mum, Kaimana Pa’aluhi, in 2012.

Alessa had been engaged to Brazilian CT-surfer Caio Ibelli. But it’s thought the couple split in late 2019.

Idyllic snaps of the countryside

Alessa regularly shares posts of her enjoying Hawaii’s idyllic landscape. As well as videos of her surfing the state’s famous waves, she shares snaps of herself posing in bikinis on the white, sandy beaches.

Recently Monsters and Critics reported on how she “looked like a goddess” in a stunning shot of her relaxing on rocks in a plunging bikini.

In the sizzling pic, Alessa wore her hair down so that it cascaded over her shoulders and lay back to perfectly capture her athletic look and figure from a distance.

She was sitting above a pool of clear, blue water with a colorful cave of greens and purples in the background.

The 28-year-old athlete posted the gorgeous shot to Instagram and got nearly 8,000 likes. Compliments and encouragement poured in through the comments for Alessa, and fans seemed to love the post.