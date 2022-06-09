Alana Blanchard shows off perfect Bali buns on a surfboard

Alana Blanchard is enjoying fun in the sun during a family trip to Bali. Pic credit: @Alanablanchard/Instagram

Alana Blanchard is currently enjoying a sweet family vacation in Bali and while she’s been there, she’s been kind enough to gift her fans with a video of the beautiful views as she enjoys time in the water with her surfboard and her son.

Showing off some of the clearest blue water on the planet and amazing rocky views of the beach, Alana’s latest video has tongues wagging, partly because she also showed off a shot of herself paddling around in the surf while wearing a bikini and with her buns on full display.

The perfectly timed video of her Bali trip comes on the heels of a giveaway to promote Blanchard’s new brand. She also took some time to enjoy the beach with a glass of wine. Naturally, that came from Starborough Wine, a brand that she’s happy to promote.

Alana Blanchard teases buns out in amazing Bali video

Alana Blanchard is clearly enjoying her time in Bali and showed off some of the highlights to her 1.7 million followers on Instagram by way of a video compilation that showed off highlights from the trip.

The most famous pro surfer started her video off with images of waves crashing upon the sandy shore with big rocks and plenty of green scenery. She shared a video of a wild monkey that was spotted on the trip and then cut to a surfing scene where the “Anna Kournikova of surfing” paddled away from the camera with her son riding in front and her perfect beach buns on full display as she sported a red and white thong bikini.

Alana Blanchard is launching a beauty brand

Blanchard’s Bali trip, and the amazing video she shared from it, comes just days before the launch of the beauty brand, Pursuit Beauty, which was co-founded by the pro surfer. That’s right, Alana is getting ready to compete with the likes of Winnie Harlow and Kim Kardashian with a new, vegan sunscreen line that doesn’t leave a white cast on the body.

Naturally, products from the Pursuit Beauty line are surf-inspired and include a body sunscreen, 40 SPF sunscreen gel, and an SPF 50 sunscreen serum that are sure to impress sun-worshippers and anyone else looking for the perfect skincare and sunscreen combo.

In addition to her own sunscreen line, Alana Blanchard is also a brand ambassador for Starborough Wine, which she loves to bring to the beach with her.

One of the things she loves best about the wine brand is its commitment to our oceans, as Starborough Wine has a mission to spread awareness about the plight of coral reefs and works to help rebuild them around the world.