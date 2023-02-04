The fan-favorite surfer Alana Blanchard took a slight break from her board as she enjoyed family time in Australia instead.

The 32-year-old athlete shared a carousel of photographs from her recent trip to Australia, where she indulged in some beach therapy along with some family activities.

Even after having two children, Alana has maintained an incredibly toned physique, as she certainly proved that through the bikini shots that she incorporated within the collage.

Alana shared an assortment of different bikini and swimsuit pictures as she looked breathtaking in each one.

The surfer looked to be thoroughly enjoying her Down Under experience as she sported a big smile in all of the photographs taken.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luckily for fans, Alana uploaded the memorable moments and timeless shots onto her Instagram, sharing them with her 1.7 million followers.

Alana Blanchard is stunning as she shares an incredible ocean view from Australia

In the first slide, the brunette beauty stood on the sunny beach as she sported a beautiful blue string bikini.

The bikini set included a blue spaghetti strap bikini top, and the bottoms were a classic, cheeky fit.

She styled the cutesy bikini with a pair of pink sunglasses that protected her eyes from the sun.

Alana had left her long hair down for the shot as it was pushed over to one side of her body while she sported a makeup-free face.

The next slide featured a short video clip of the family of four. Alana, her husband Jack, and her two sons, Koda and Banks, were also present and undoubtedly enjoying their beach time.

However, the surfer sported a beautiful, tie-dyed swimsuit for this clip. The suit featured a mix of blue, green, purple, and pink hues while it accentuated her long, toned legs.

In the other slides, Alana snapped some bittersweet moments of her sons Koda and Banks. Her two boys overlooked the shoreline from a beautiful grassy hill while the other slide captured them both playing and sleeping along the beach.

She captioned the post, “A few things from Australia that I forgot to post(:.”

Alana Blanchard promotes Cariuma Surf

In another Instagram share, Alana teamed up with Cariuma Surf as she promoted their sustainable footwear.

Cariuma Surf is a sustainable shoe company that creates all of its products in ethical factories made from natural, premium materials.

The company also took the initiative to start its Reforestation Program in the founders’ homeland in Brazil, where the rainforests are home to an increasing number of endangered plants and animals.

For every pair of sustainable sneakers purchased, Cariuma Surf will lant a couple of trees in the Brazilian rainforest to directly aid in the restoration and preservation of its natural habitats.

However, Alana has found the company’s mission admirable as she continues to purchase and promote its products.

For this particular post, the surfer wore a pair of Cariuma Surf’s navy knit, high-top sneakers. These particular sneakers are unique because they’re made from bamboo and recycled plastics, hence why Alana loves wearing them.

The athlete further styled her cool bamboo shoes with a pink, floral-printed bikini top and a high-waisted skirt.

As she modeled in the shoes, Alana was captured sitting along the bottom of a coconut tree while she stared out into the distance.

Alana’s abs were also present for the picture, and per usual, the surfer looked effortlessly gorgeous.

She captioned the post, “Hanging out on my coconut tree wearing my @cariumasurf.”

Fans can head to Cariuma Surf’s website to learn more about its incredible mission while browsing through its sustainable sneaker collection.