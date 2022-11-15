Alana Blanchard shows off her physique while posing with her surfboard. Pic credit: @alanarblanchard/Instagram

Alana Blanchard is back and more gorgeous than ever.

The 32-year-old professional surfer recently geared up in a beautiful vibrant bikini as she got ready to hit the waves.

Alana has remained quite active on her social media recently, which is where she keeps her fans up to date with her latest endeavors.

Her Instagram feed is filled with breathtaking photos of her beloved sport and family, along with her health and beauty routines.

Alana certainly doesn’t shy away from the camera as she’s enjoyed sharing her admiration for surfing and her success within the industry.

However, in her most recent share, the plant-based beauty took to her Instagram Story where she treated her 1.7 million followers with some rather jaw-dropping content.

Alana Blanchard makes a splash in her red bikini

All eyes were certainly on the pro surfer as she showcased her immaculate figure for all of Instagram to see.

Even as a new mother, the surfer has managed to keep an amazingly toned physique as she demonstrated just that in her latest Story.

Alana sported a beautiful, matching High Noon bikini set which incorporated a perfect mix of colors against her lighter complexion.

The bikini top was a combination of bright red and orange hues that featured a variety of white houses and other fun designs embroidered throughout the bikini. The top also featured a beautiful cutout design in the front, which left most of the surfer’s chest uncovered.

The bikini bottoms were a low-rise fit as the straps rested gently over her hips. The straps of the bikini were incredibly long as she tied them into a bow on each side of her body.

The bikini set fit Alana perfectly as it highlighted her toned abs and tiny waist.

As she posed for the shot, the surfer turned her head away from the camera as she slightly smiled while holding her white surfboard close to her.

Pic credit: @alanarblanchard/Instagram

Alana Blanchard promotes her health and wellness brand

As if being an incredibly talented athlete and a new mother isn’t enough work in itself, the surfer decided to add another priority to the list.

Alana is the co-founder of a health and beauty brand called Pursuit Beauty, which primarily focuses on skin protection against the sun.

In another recent post, the surfer posted a short video clip of herself and her family as they seemed to be enjoying their time amongst the ocean while wearing some of the Pursuit Beauty essentials.

In the caption she expressed, “Perfect morning beside banks wasn’t there because he had school… don’t tell him 😅 always have my @pursuitbeauty essentials✨.”

In the shots, the athlete was captured wearing a bright pink bikini top as she paired it with some teal-colored bikini bottoms. The bikini bottoms were a cheeky, high-waisted fit that looked absolutely stunning on her.

It goes without saying that Alana is certainly a woman of many fine skills and talents as she continues to surprise her fans with her ongoing success.

The post was well-loved as it secured over 7k double clicks.