Alana Blanchard in bikini for bum-grabbing makeout on the beach

Alana Blanchard and her husband Jack Freestone enjoy a little love on the beach. Pic credit: @alanarblanchard/Instagram

It looks like pro surfer Alana Blanchard is still enjoying the Bali beaches visited during her recent Indonesian vacation with her husband Jack Freestone and their kids.

The happy family of four has been soaking in the tropical sun and showing off the beauty of Bali during a vacation that consisted of surf, sand, and sunshine.

Alana has graced us with a few great photos of the Bali trip as she enjoyed all the exotic locale had to offer. Including this series of sweet pics where she played in the sand and kissed her son.

Alana Blanchard kisses husband on Bali beach

Now, Alana Blanchard is gracing us with another set of photos, this time featuring her husband Jack Freestone.

In the first snap, Alana is sporting a sexy one-piece swimsuit that features cutouts and long sleeves while embracing her husband for a sweet kiss. Jack is clearly enjoying the Bali makeout as he wrapped his arm around Alana and let his hand rest firmly on her backside.

The second photo shows the happy couple holding their surfboards and smiling at the camera while the waves roll in behind them for a perfect beach backdrop.

“Being here with you is a dream,” Alana captioned the post, making sure to tag the beachfront villa where they’ve been staying.

In another great video from the Bali vacation, Alana can be seen paddling out on her surfboard with a child balancing on the front. The 32-year-old surfer wore the tiniest of bikinis for the surfboard ride, giving her 1.7 million Instagram followers a peek at her perfect Bali buns.

Getting to Bali wasn’t easy. In another Instagram share, Alana revealed that getting to their tropical destination took 32 hours of traveling with two kids consisting of two flights, an overnight stay in a hotel, and two long boat rides. Based on the pictures and videos shared from the trip, it was all worth it.

Alana Blanchard is an ocean conservation supporter

As a pro surfer and beach lover, Alana Blanchard makes an effort to support causes close to her heart. One of those happens to be Starborough Wine, a brand that has donated proceeds to help rebuild ocean reefs along the Gulf Coast.

Alana also reps shoe brand Cariuma, another environmentally conscious company.

Cariuma sneakers and slides boast that they are the shoe brand that leaves the smallest carbon footprint. Not only that but they are very cute and Alana is constantly getting compliments on her footwear from fans and followers.