Al Roker enjoyed Christmas at home with his family after recent hospitalizations

Al Roker celebrated Christmas at home with his family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Al Roker recently shared his gratitude for “another Christmas with his family” amid his recent terrifying health scare.

The 68-year-old Today show host has been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks following issues with blood clots.

However, it seems Al is back in good spirits as he gave fans a glimpse into his Christmas celebrations.

The TV star took to his Instagram yesterday to share a sweet snap of his family around the dinner table.

In the picture, Al was seen sitting at the head of the table which was covered with an array of festive food.

Joining Al at the table was his wife, Deborah Roberts, 62, and their children: Leila, 24, and 20-year-old Nick.

Al Roker shares a festive snap at home with his family

“From our family to yours,” Al wrote in the caption to his 904k followers.

In a more recent snap, Al uploaded a clip of a fire burning and penned a heartwarming caption.

He wrote, “So grateful to have experienced another Christmas and to be with my family. We make assumptions and plans and they can [be] upended in an instant. You think you are grateful and show gratitude.”

He then finished off the post with, “And then, you realize, suddenly, that the depth of those words are so much deeper. I can never thank all of you who prayed for us enough.”

In the other pictures, Al gave his fans a glimpse into his festive celebrations.

For the big day, he was joined by Deborah Roberts, and their three kids, Courtney, 35, Leila, 24, and Nicholas, 20, and Courtney’s hubby Wesley Laga, 32.

One of the snaps showed the happy family rocking matching Christmas pajamas, while another showed them baking cookies.

Other pictures from the celebrations featured delicious food as well as the family enjoying a Christmas Day walk together in the snow.

Al Roker was hospitalized last month

The beloved weatherman has had a rough past few weeks as he was first hospitalized back in November.

Although being released weeks later, Al had to r back to the hospital after Thanksgiving, with claims onlookers they saw him get taken back via an ambulance, as Page Six reports.

Al’s unfortunate decline in health resulted in him having to miss Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — his first in 27 years.

Al spent four weeks in total at the hospital, eventually leaving on December 8. Four days later, he made his virtual return to the Today show.

Al Roker was diagnosed with prostate cancer

Al was plagued with recent medical issues two years after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The presenter went public with his diagnosis on the Today show on November 6, 2020, as People reports.

Three days later, he underwent a five-hour surgery to remove his prostate as well as some surrounding tissue and lymph nodes.

Roker said he wanted to be open about his battle with prostate cancer to raise awareness of the disease.