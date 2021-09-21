AJ Johnson death: Friday actor dead at 55

Comedian AJ Johnson died earlier this month, his death was not announced until this week. Pic credit: VladTV/YouTube.

Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson, an actor and comedian best known for starring as Ezal on Friday, died at age 55 earlier this month.

His death was confirmed by his representative – BH Talent co-founder LyNea Bell via Deadline.

“Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”

On September 6, 2021, Johnson died at a Los Angeles hospital after reportedly being found lifeless in a store. However, his death was publicly announced on September 20, and no cause of death was given.

Johnson played a small but memorable role in the 1995 movie Friday as a drug addict and petty thief, Ezal. He is also known for his roles in The Players Club and I Got The Hook Up.

Johnson also appeared on Lethal Weapon 3 and Menace II Society.

The late comedian and actor was from Compton, California. His father, Eddie Smith, was the founder of Black Stuntmen’s Association, which helped the comedian get his start in the movie industry.

Tributes pour in for AJ Johnson

Fans took to social media to share their favorite moments of AJ Johnson’s career; fans highlighted his iconic moments in movies and his stand-up comedy.

Rapper and actor Bow Wow credits AJ Johnson for discovering him after the rapper says the comedian picked him out of a crowd during a Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre concert in 1993.

Rapper Ice Cube, who wrote Friday, paid tribute to Johnson on Twitter.

“Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday.”

Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday… https://t.co/gKbYZDZ4Br — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 20, 2021

Johnson did not appear on the Friday sequels after a pay dispute with Ice Cube. Last Friday is the fourth installment, which has been in production for several years.

Fans shared some of the actor’s best moments after news about his death emerged.

Rest In Peace to the legendary comedic actor, AJ Johnson 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ifBxrpniB5 — Black Gall Street (@NupeDeVille) September 20, 2021

RIP to comedian AJ Johnson🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/UC3gburcfn — madlib fan acct (@TheRealAntonioA) September 20, 2021

Other fans shared clips from his stand-up routine.

RIP Anthony Johnson, best known for his role as Ezal from Friday, films like I Got The Hook Up, BAPS, and Player’s Club. Here’s a clip of AJ Johnson on Def Comedy Jam. pic.twitter.com/ncKtsbInza — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 20, 2021

Comedian AJ Johnson from Friday Has Died. RiP🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/G3OVSkjIgC — Mr-GFunk AllDayEveryDay (@gooofoot) September 20, 2021

Comedian Michael Blackson says he was close to the late actor and paid tribute to him on Twitter.

This one hurts, I was very close to this guy. 💔 Rest well AJ Johnson pic.twitter.com/KJVOgkjJRK — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) September 20, 2021

Anthony Johnson is survived by his wife, Lexis Jones Mason, and his three children. He also had a brother Edward and a sister, Shiela. He was 55 years old.

Last December, the cast of Friday also mourned the death of Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr., who played the role of Deebo in Friday. He was 62. And in November, Ice Cube lamented the death of Compton native, Big Sam, who he said was the inspiration for the Deebo character.