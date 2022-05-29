Aishwarya Rai shows skin in dress made of flowers

Aishwarya Rai Cannes 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henrymcgee

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai was a vision at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, where she wore more than a bouquet of flowers on her black gown. While attendees sport wearable art on the red carpet, Aishwarya took things to the next level with wearable life in the form of flowers.

The actress attended many events during the Cannes Film Festival, which ended May 28. She opted to wear the black dress with flowers to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

The ageless beauty continued to show grace as she posed for photographers eager to take her photo. She also shared some shots from her floral gown moment with her nearly 10.2 million followers.

Aishwarya Rai wears a floral arrangement on her dress

Aishwarya Rai, former beauty queen, actress, and model, returned to Cannes 2022 in style.

She graced the red carpet in a black corset dress with brightly colored floral additions, courtesy of Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana. The Bollywood star also wore Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria jewelry with blue sapphires, diamonds, and tourmaline.

She pinned back her bangs on each side and allowed her dark hair to fall down to her shoulders.

She sported winged eyeliner, which drew attention to her already gorgeous eyes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As can be expected, the pictures she added to social media were flooded with likes and comments from adoring fans.

Aishwarya, a L’Oréal ambassador, along with Eva Longoria and Kat Graham, is a regular attendee at the Cannes event. As a brand ambassador, she represents the beauty company each year at the festival.

Aishwarya Rai married fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai fell in love while filming a Bollywood movie, Dhoom 2, in 2006. The couple got married in 2007 and welcomed a daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.

They appeared on Oprah and gave a joint interview– at the time, Oprah said they were bigger than Brangelina in India, a country with over a billion people.

Oprah was known for asking guests questions that may be considered inappropriate, especially in today’s day and age. For example, she asked Mary Kate Olsen during a 2004 interview with sister Ashley, what her weight was. The Olsen Twins looked at each other and shrugged it off in the now-viral moment.

The Indian superstars were not immune to Oprah’s intrusive questions. During another viral moment, Oprah asked the couple about living with their parents. A curious Oprah wanted to know how it “worked” for a couple to live with their parents as adults. Abhishek jokingly asked Oprah how it worked to not live with her parents.

The trio discussed that cultural norms are different in Western countries and India. Aishwarya’s husband expressed gratitude that in India, parents do not kick children out at age 18.

As for Aishwarya and Abhishek, the two are still together, 16 years later.