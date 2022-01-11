After Robert Durst dies, internet mistakes him for Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst

Did fans confuse Fred Durst for killer Robert Durst? Pic credit: HBO UK/YouTube/©ImageCollect/Henrymcgee

Convicted serial killer Robert Durst was pronounced dead on January 10, 2022. In a strange turn of events, Limp Bizkit’s frontman Fred Durst became a trending topic on the Twitter platform. It was revealed, disingenuous or not, that people were tweeting farewell messages to the living, 51-year-old rapper.

Now, Robert Durst is another story — he was a serial killer previously sentenced to life without parole, among other charges. His diabolical criminal history was brought to the small screen in 2015 through a six-part documentary, made by HBO. The documentary, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, received global attention and focused on three murders that were connected to the killer.

Robert Durst’s death

CNN confirmed that Robert Durst, 78, had passed away in a California prison hospital. The outlet wrote that “Durst, who had been housed at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, died of natural causes at 6:44 a.m. on Monday.”

They also shared that the inmate was previously treated for COVID-19 and was suffering from “a multitude of ailments” which included bladder cancer. The million-dollar heir’s cause of death has yet to be determined.

Fred Durst mistaken for Robert Durst

Upon hearing this news, the internet exploded with talk of Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. The band and the rapper’s name began trending on Twitter, alongside news that Robert was dead.

For the first time in recorded history humanity owes Fred Durst an apology pic.twitter.com/IDOzF1KiJm — Nick Smith 🍳 (@novalsi) January 11, 2022

The social media platform is blowing up with a variety of responses. Some are sending their well-wishes to the “Bleed” singer while others are cracking jokes (or maybe not-jokes) that Robert Durst was his father. Nonetheless, fans of the rap-rock band can rest easy tonight knowing that their Durst is still living.

The real Fred Durst recently made headlines back in October for the release of Limp Bizkit’s sixth studio album, Still Sucks. He teased the first single from the album, Dad Vibes, with a since-deleted post on his Instagram account that showed off his music video makeover.

The amount of people saying RIP to this man thinking he was FRED DURST of Limp Bizkit is sending me. https://t.co/fHQptW4T7j — KIDFIT (@KIDFITx) January 11, 2022

The album received mostly positive reviews with music outlet NME giving it three out of five stars. Journalist Ali Shutler wrote, “Still Sucks doesn’t feel laboured or overthought and never overstays its welcome.”

Kerrang graded the album more kindly with a four-out-of-five-star review. Music critic Nick Ruskell wrote, “Haters gonna hate, but really, this knowingly middle-aged iteration of Limp Bizkit is far more likeable and less obnoxious than their younger self.”

Still Sucks is currently streaming on all major music platforms.