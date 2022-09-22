AEW’s Toni Storm in thong bikini celebrates her fitness

All Elite Wrestling star Toni Storm is celebrating her health and fitness. Pic credit: @tonistorm_/Instagram

Professional wrestler Toni Storm continues to represent All Elite Wrestling, where she is currently the interim AEW Women’s Champion.

She’s also amongst the pro wrestling stars to have appeared on the cover of Fitness Gurls magazine, an honor she recently celebrated with a photo from that shoot.

Taking to her Instagram, Storm shared a stunning image of herself wearing a skimpy thong bikini as she posed in front of a gorgeous setting with calm, inviting water and vivid greenery in the background.

Storm modeled a two-piece suit featuring a unique jungle print as she gave a sideways pose and glanced towards the camera.

In her caption, the 26-year-old AEW star gave credit to photographer J.R. Hutter and a tag for Fitness Gurls magazine.

Storm appears as the cover model for the September-August edition of the magazine and is featured in an in-depth interview speaking about how she stays in such great shape.

The photo share from Toni Storm led to plenty of reactions from fans and followers, with over 75,000 Likes recorded on the post as of Wednesday evening.

As mentioned, Storm is one of several women from the world of professional wrestling who graced various covers of Fitness Gurls magazine. Others have included WWE superstar Scarlett Bordeaux and Impact Wrestling’s Chelsea Green.

Toni Storm discussed her healthy habits

In the world of professional wrestling, in-ring and promo skills are a must, but so is keeping oneself fit to participate in the grueling schedule.

Storm mentioned that in her Fitness Gurls interview, crediting her trainer for helping her to stay in shape, despite the demanding schedule.

“The schedule can be tough at times, and I sure do get pretty beat up most weeks so it can be hard at times to maintain a steady training schedule. But I don’t let it stop me from getting a few good sessions at StudioFit Orlando, Florida with my trainer Zach Rochette. He pushes me to the limit, and since training with him, I’ve managed to get in the best shape of my life,” Storm said.

She also gave credit to food prep company Get Fueled in Orlando, Florida, for making it easier to eat healthily during her schedule. In addition, Storm said cutting alcohol out of her diet made a huge difference.

Toni Storm to defend her AEW Women’s Championship

Toni Storm was scheduled to put her body to the limits again in the ring on Wednesday night as part of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, as she defended her interim AEW Women’s World Championship against three contenders.

Those contenders were Athena, Serena Deeb, and former women’s champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, with their match part of AEW’s show inside New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Also on the card, The Acclaimed would get another chance to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship from Swerve in our Glory, and Jon Moxley was set to battle Daniel Bryan for the AEW World Championship.

Storm has been the interim AEW Women’s World Champion since winning the belt in a four-way match at All Out earlier this month. Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida gave her three formidable opponents.

The championship was contested after AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa suffered an unexpected injury that sidelined her for a considerable time. Once she returns to action, there’s likely to be a battle between the two champions.

Based on Storm’s Fitness Gurl photos and interview, her health and fitness habits and a determined mindset are primarily responsible for getting her to the top of her sport.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.