AEW’s Toni Storm in skimpy bikini gets sandy at beach

Pro wrestler Toni Storm shared a new bikini pic with her many fans and followers. Pic credit: @tonistorm_/Instagram

All Elite Wrestling’s Toni Storm continues to sizzle in stunning bikinis as she shows off the content from her sizzling beach photoshoots.

The 26-year-old professional wrestling star took to Instagram to share the latest image, which features her posing in a unique black and white bikini.

The tiny top and bottoms each feature the yin-yang symbols all over them for an eye-catching two-piece swimsuit.

Storm is kneeling in the sand with both hands on her head as she leans back and enjoys the beach as light waves appear in the background.

The Australian wrestling star has sand all over her legs, feet, and midsection, suggesting she may have been sprawled out on the beach for other poses during the shoot.

“Happy Tuesday my friends,” Storm wrote in her caption, crediting Daniel Forero for capturing the latest image.

Along with Toni Storm, Forero has captured other wrestling stars with his camera lens. They’ve included WWE stars Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Sonya Deville, and Impact Wrestling’s Chelsea Green.

While comments are limited on Toni Storm’s latest bikini picture, she’d racked up over 24,000 Likes on the image, showing that her friends, fans, and followers appreciated seeing more of her content.

Toni Storm recently underwent oral surgery

Late last week, Toni Storm shared an update with fans and followers on her Instagram Story, showing herself in bed with a dog resting with her.

In the IG Story slide, Storm has a large bandage wrapped around her chin and head from her recent oral surgery.

“Surgery Successful,” text over the slide said, along with “See You Wednesday” and a hashtag for “#ToothlessAgression.”

Storm also let everyone know that the furry friend with her is named Lemon, one of her and her husband Juice Robinson’s dogs.

Pic credit: @tonistorm_/Instagram

She won’t miss any time from her pro wrestling schedule since she indicated she would see everyone on Wednesday when she’s set to compete in a tag team match.

The slide above allowed her upcoming opponent and real-life dentist, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, a perfect opportunity to offer professional advice.

Toni should probably stay home and rest, but I know a great dentist if any post-op problems arise 😉🦷#ROLEMODEL pic.twitter.com/gXZqnePK8I — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 26, 2022

Storm to compete in tag match before All Out

Fortunately for Toni Storm, she isn’t sidelined, which was the fate of AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, Storm’s originally-planned opponent for AEW All Out on September 4.

Thunder Rosa’s back injury forced the champ out of the match and created an interim championship belt. Storm will be amongst four women competing for it at All Out in a four-way match.

Also competing in the championship match are Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and Jamie Hayter. All four women will also be in the ring for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Storm will team up with Hikaru Shida to take on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in a tag team match just days ahead of their All Out battle, which could make for some interesting scenarios.

Other matches on Wednesday’s show include Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager and the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament final.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS.