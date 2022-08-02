AEW’s Toni Storm goes nude for fitness magazine shoot

AEW star Toni Storm takes a selfie for her social media. Pic credit: @tonistorm_/Instagram

All Elite Wrestling star Toni Storm leaves little to the imagination for her fans as she shows off her incredibly fit physique for an upcoming magazine.

Storm, 26, appears on the cover of the fitness magazine Fitness Gurls, showing off lots of skin but keeping her arms and legs strategically crossed not to be fully nude.

The jaw-dropping cover image has Storm posing with one hand holding her neck and the other hand resting across her leg. Her gorgeous makeup also makes a bold statement as she tilts her head to one side.

The magazine, which the cover calls “The FG Naked Truth” issue, refers to Storm as “One of the Hottest Stars in Pro Wrestling today.”

In a second slide on the Fitness Gurls IG post (below), Storm is also nude, again posing strategically. This time the AEW star is giving a sideways pose, still showing plenty of skin and even a slight rear-view display.

She’s also got more of her artwork on display, including tattoos on her hands, leg, and ankle area, as she continues to give a serious stare toward all viewers.

Fans and critics react to Toni Storm’s magazine photos

Both Fitness Gurls and Toni Storm shared the scorching hot Instagram post, which racked up hundreds of comments from fans and critics.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One individual commented how this was great to see for Toni and the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) organization.

Pic credit: @fitnessgurls/Instagram

“Some serious heat right here! 🔥” another fan commented on Storm’s magazine photos.

Pic credit: @fitnessgurls/Instagram

“You’d think they’d focus more on the muscles in a fitness magazine,” one commenter said in criticism of the racy images.

“Wrestlers are some of the top athletes on the planet,” Fitness Gurls replied to the comment.

Pic credit: @fitnessgurls/Instagram

Storm joins another wrestling star as magazine cover models

Based on the IG post from Fitness Gurls, the August/September issue featuring AEW’s Toni Storm will be available on Wednesday, August 3.

Storm becomes the latest women’s wrestling star to appear on a Fitness Gurls cover. Wrestler Scarlett Bordeaux graced the cover for the February/March issue of the mag’s Canada edition earlier this year.

Impact Wrestling’s Chelsea Green has also graced the Fitness Gurls Canada edition cover, appearing on the December/January cover.

These women have shown themselves to be impressive talents within the world of professional wrestling and have previously worked within WWE. Of the trio, Storm held the NXT UK Women’s Championship in WWE before briefly moving on to the main roster.

Storm mentioned in an interview that she wasn’t enjoying her time with WWE once she got on the main roster, so she requested her release. After WWE granted her request, Storm enjoyed some time away from the ring before signing with and debuting for WWE’s rival, AEW, where she is currently part of the roster.

Last week, AEW’s roster rankings had Storm No. 2 overall in terms of challengers for the two AEW women’s championships.

It seems the sky’s the limit for the fit 26-year-old wrestling star, with the latest magazine cover and feature yet another incredible achievement in her young career.

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS.