AEW’s Toni Storm goes buns out for ring ropes pose

When All Elite Wrestling star Toni Storm isn’t turning heads with her in-ring performances, she’s making jaws drop with the sizzling content she shares online.

The 26-year-old Australian pro wrestler revealed a scorching hot photo from one of her photo shoots, featuring her taking a seat on the ring ropes.

Storm, who has recently worked with women’s champion Thunder Rosa in the ring, had her head turned to the side as she looked toward something off camera and kept her arms wrapped around the top rope.

She had her tanned, toned body and booty on full display as she modeled leather bra and panties featuring metal hardware. The mostly dark indoor environment and ring kept the spotlight entirely on the wrestling star.

It’s possible that Storm was there for a training session and opted to have some snaps taken for her exclusive content site.

She didn’t share any clever quote in the caption but simply suggested fans could check out more of her photos at the “link in bio.”

Toni Storm displays toned body in the ring

It was the latest of several incredible images that Storm has dropped on fans via Instagram.

Earlier in the week, Toni Storm gave a topless tease in a photo suggesting that fans might see much more of her via her OnlyFans page. She currently charges $19.99 monthly for the exclusive content platform, with a recent post indicating a new shoot was on the way.

Storm is one of many non-WWE wrestling stars who have their own exclusive content offerings for monthly subscribers. Others include Impact Wrestling’s Jordynne Grace and AEW’s new signing, Paige VanZant.

Fans react to AEW star’s ring ropes pose

Toni Storm Robinson currently boasts a growing fanbase on Instagram, with over 700,000 followers ready to react whenever she springs a thirst trap. That was the case with the latest share, which racked up over 60,000 Likes, and many comments praising the pro wrestling star.

“You bloody gorgeous woman 😍❤️🔥,” one fan commented after seeing the latest heat-seeking photo.

“Amazing shoot as always fave! 🤩🤘🏻,” another fan wrote in the comments.

Yet another fan referred to Storm simply as “Superstar” in praise of her latest content share.

Storm debuted with All Elite Wrestling this past March and has been building an impressive record. Based on the AEW roster page, Storm has gone 9-2 with a 7-2 record in singles action and a 2-0 record in tag team matches.

Among her solo wins were victories over The Bunny and Jamie Hayter during the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Most recently, she aligned herself with former opponent Thunder Rosa, with Storm and the AEW Women’s World Champion becoming known as ThunderStorm.