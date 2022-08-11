AEW’s Thunder Rosa stuns in pink bikini with message

Thunder Rosa, real name Melissa Cervantes, showed off her bikini body in a new shot. Pic credit: @thunderrosa22/Instagram

Fresh off her recent championship defense, All Elite Wrestling star Thunder Rosa showed fans a rare image of herself wearing a sizzling summer look.

In a photo shared on her Instagram, the 36-year-old wrestling star appeared in a skimpy pink bikini displaying her trim and toned 5-foot-3 body while posing inside a hotel room.

She wasn’t wearing the typical makeup that fans see when she’s in the ring and instead wore some dark shades to cover her eyes.

Thunder Rosa posed with one arm bent and the other arm extended back. She kept one leg crossed in front of the other for a pose that highlighted her fit physique.

“Need to get back on this diet…..,” she wrote in her caption, suggesting she’d been letting her healthy habits fall by the wayside.

However, she received thousands of likes and over 100 comments from individuals who seemed to disagree that she needed to diet at the moment.

Rosa’s clearly kept herself in shape for many years, as she appeared with multiple wrestling organizations. That included a four-year run with Lucha Underground that ended in 2019, and time working with Ring of Honor, Women of Wrestling (WOW), and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

She debuted with All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and has been a vital part of their women’s division ever since. In addition to pro wrestling, Rosa made her mixed martial arts debut in 2019 for Combate Americas.

Fans react to Thunder Rosa’s bikini image

While Thunder Rosa seems to think it’s necessary to get her food choices under control, commenters didn’t agree with that. Many reactions to her latest photo share praised the 5-foot-3 Mexican-American wrestler’s look.

“You always look amazing ❤️,” one fan told Thunder Rosa.

Pic credit: @thunderrosa22/Instagram

“Your body looks so beautiful,” another fan said in the comments.

Pic credit: @thunderrosa22/Instagram

“Looking Good Champ!” yet another individual said in praising Thunder Rosa’s photo.

Pic credit: @thunderrosa22/Instagram

Rosa, real name Melissa Cervantes, is the current AEW Women’s World Champion, a title she’s held since this past March. That’s when she defeated Dr. Britt Baker DMD in a steel cage match for a special edition of AEW Dynamite in San Antonio, Texas.

Thunder Rosa recently defended championship

Being a wrestling champion brings multiple challengers, and Thunder Rosa just survived another this past weekend. This time around, it was Dr. Britt Baker’s ally, Jamie Hayter, facing Rosa for the championship belt during Battle of the Belts III, an event that aired on TNT.

Baker was ringside, as was AEW star Rebel Tanea Brooks, providing ringside support and interference during the matchup. However, Rosa had her friend Toni Storm ringside as well.

While Hayter impressed throughout, she ultimately got distracted watching Toni Storm take out Baker on the outside. That allowed Rosa to gain control and attempt several pinfalls, one of which secured the win. With that, she retained the AEW Women’s World Championship, extending her reign.

Based on recent events, Thunder Rosa will have another formidable opponent on the way and one she’s close with.

During the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that her tag team partner Toni Storm is now the No. 1 contender for her championship belt. The duo formed a bond weeks ago, and became the team known as Thunderstorm due to the combination of their names.

Will Rosa be able to survive yet another tough challenger, or will Toni Storm become a first-time AEW Women’s World Champion?

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 8/7c on TNT.