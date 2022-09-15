AEW’s Tay Melo wows with stunning swimsuit after Dynamite appearance

All Elite Wrestling’s Tay Melo showed off her colorful swimsuit for summer following Dynamite. Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

With the fall season right around the corner, All Elite Wrestling star Tay Melo is enjoying the final days of her summer and sharing it with fans.

The 27-year-old Brazilian professional wrestler showed off a gorgeous swimsuit on her Instagram on Thursday as she posed sideways with one leg bent and her foot resting on the side of a wooden stairway that possibly led to a gorgeous beach.

Tay wore a colorful one-piece swimsuit that featured splashes of reds, blues, pink, orange, and white, with most of the swimwear hard to see due to her pose.

She wore a colorful visor to match, dangling earrings, a rope bracelet, and some unique tinted shades for her accessories, with her blonde hair flowing down her back.

Tay’s fit physique took center stage as she posed with an elbow resting upon her knee and looked away from the camera at an angle.

“Baby, I hate it when you leave, but for your butt, I love to see you go,” her IG caption translated to English said, as part of the lyrics from Verte Ir by DJ Luian and Mambo Kingz.

Fans leave reactions to Tay Melo’s summer pic

As of this writing, the new swimsuit photo from Tay, formerly known as Tay Conti in WWE, was quite popular with her fans and followers, as it had over 26,000 Likes and nearly 200 comments.

“Stop breaking the internet,” one fan wrote regarding her latest share on the Gram.

Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

“Stunningly beautiful,” an admirer said on her IG post, adding a heart and heart eyes emoji to go with the comment.

Several fans commented how lucky Tay’s husband, fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara, is for marrying her.

Tay appeared during Sammy’s AEW Dynamite match

According to Bleacher Report, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode featured Sammy taking on Jon Moxley as part of the tournament to crown a new AEW World Champion.

The winner of the match would move on to the finals to battle for the championship, which gave Sammy plenty of incentive to try to win. He had numbers on his side, as Tay was ringside, as well as fellow Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) member Anna Jay.

Tay showed off her ringside attire in a quick video clip on her Instagram (below). For her look, she rocked a pair of tight, distressed jeans, a white crop top featuring sparkles of color, and brown knee-high boots.

During one part of the match, Anna distracted the ref, with Tay able to get into the ring and deliver a low blow kick to stun Moxley.

That helped Sammy crawl over to get a pinfall, but his opponent surprisingly kicked out before the ref’s three-count.

Even with Tay and Anna at ringside to support and assist Sammy, it wasn’t enough in the huge match. Ultimately, the former AEW Champion escaped Sammy’s GTH attempt to connect with his own finisher and secured the winning pinfall.

With that, Moxley moves on to battle Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship at the Grand Slam event. It’s unknown what’s next for Sammy and Tay following the latest loss, but they’re likely to be part of the show in some capacity.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.