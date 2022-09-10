AEW’s Tay Melo stuns in skimpy bikini ahead of husband’s match

Tay Melo appears during a segment for AEW Dark. Pic credit: All Elite Wrestling/YouTube

Wrestling star Tay Melo, real name Taynara Melo de Carvalho, stunned fans with a brand new bikini shot hours ahead of her husband Sammy Guevara’s match.

The All Elite Wrestling star was rocking a skimpy leopard print bikini while giving her trademark smile. She gave a sideways pose in a doorway from the outdoors into a residence or hotel room, showing off some of her curves in thong bikini bottoms.

The 5-foot-5 Brazilian pro wrestler kept her long blonde hair flowing down her back and also wore a casual smartwatch on her wrist.

“se achanuuu,” she wrote for her caption, which can have many translated meanings in Portuguese, with Tay possibly saying “finding yourself” or “kiss if found,” based on the emoji.

She included a cute kissing cat emoji with her mysterious caption message, but fans reacted mostly to her visual display.

As of this writing, her IG post had been live for over 24 hours, racking up nearly 47,000 Likes and 200-plus comments from fans, followers, and critics.

Tay also shared the image on her Instagram Story to inform her fans and followers of her changed handle on the IG platform.

“New handle @taymelo , same [peach emoji],” Tay wrote over the slide.

She previously went by @tayconti_ on the platform, the name she used while working with her previous wrestling employer, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). However, now she’s going with the recognizable name that she uses with All Elite Wrestling.

Fans react to Tay’s sizzling bikini image

With her latest image share, many fans flooded the comments to react to Tay in her leopard print bikini. Comments arrived in Spanish, Portuguese, and English.

“Beautiful times a trillion,” an admiring fan wrote in the comment section.

“Tay never disappoints,” another fan commented about the latest bikini photo she showed off.

“Sammy is winning 😍,” one fan wrote in the comments, which was fitting ahead of another win in the ring, thanks to his wife’s assistance.

Tay helped Sammy win huge AEW match

Tay was formerly known as Tay Conti in WWE’s NXT. However, AEW fans know she now goes by Tay Melo within the rival promotion, where she works with her husband Sammy Guevara and is part of the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS).

She makes appearances at various AEW events and TV shows, including Wednesday night episodes of Dynamite and Friday night episodes of Rampage.

Tay appeared on this past Friday’s Dynamite show as she was ringside to support Sammy during a huge match. He battled Darby Allin in a Grand Slam Tournament of Champions wildcard match.

According to Cageside Seats, Tay got involved in the match several times, including her attempt to block Darby’s suicide dive onto her husband. As seen in the footage below, Sammy shoved Tay out of harm’s way, much like he did when that golf cart chased them at last weekend’s All Out event.

Later, they got some help from fellow JAS member Anna Jay, who got onto the ring apron to distract the referee.

During the chaos, Tay grabbed Darby’s foot as was preparing for a move on the ring corner. Sammy then hit his opponent with a low blow, connected with his finisher, and collected the winning pinfall.

The victory means that Sammy moves into the tournament semifinals, but his next match won’t be any easier. He’ll face former AEW Champion Jon Moxley, with the winner going to the finals.

Most likely, Tay will be ringside doing all she can to support and assist her husband in getting another win.

AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.