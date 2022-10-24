AEW’s Tay Melo in tight leather shorts perfects her cornhole skills

AEW star Tay Melo smiles for a selfie. Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

When she isn’t wrestling, Tay Melo finds plenty of ways to have fun, including working on improving her cornhole skills and looking fantastic while doing it.

The 27-year-old All Elite Wrestling star took to her Instagram on Saturday, sharing a fun video clip with her followers where she’s trying to throw the bag into the hole.

Playing in a sandy area outdoors, Tay wore a cute crop top shirt with butterflies that revealed her midsection and some stunning tight black leather shorts.

A pair of stylish light brown and white Air Jordan high-top sneakers were visible on Tay’s feet with tiny black socks as she attempted to achieve a perfect throw.

Unfortunately, her first several attempts were unsuccessful. Frustrated by her lack of success, Tay stopped playing and took a seat. It just so happened a can of Bang Energy’s Radical Skadattle was on a table next to her.

After sipping some of the energizing drink, Tay was able to throw the bag into the hole and did a celebratory dance with some upbeat music playing in the background.

“Add fun to your fuel,” Tay wrote in her caption, tagging Bang Energy as part of the promotional video.

Fans react to Tay’s cornhole video

The latest IG Post from AEW’s Tay Melo grabbed her followers’ attention, picking up over 15,000 Likes and 130 comments from fans reacting to the fun cornhole video.

“And still looking good while doing it too,” one fan said, adding two heart emojis with the comment.

“Wow you are so beautiful and gorgeous,” another fan said in reacting to her video post.

Another fan referred to Tay as an “absolute goddess” based on the latest visuals.

Tay hasn’t had many singles matches in 2022

All Elite Wrestling is full of talented wrestlers, including Tay and her husband, Sammy Guevara. The duo competed as part of the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW’s All Out event this past September, successfully defending their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship against Ruby Soho and Ortiz.

At this past May’s Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, Tay was on the losing end when she was part of a mixed tag team trios match. That bout featured former UFC star Paige VanZant teaming up with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to take on Tay, Sammy, and Kazarian.

Earlier this month, Tay joined forces for a tag team match with her friend Anna Jay on AEW Rampage. The duo was successful in defeating Madison Rayne and Skye Blue. Late in the match, Tay connected on a running knee to Skye’s head, allowing Anna to lock her submission hold on.

Beyond that, fans have mostly seen Tay accompany her husband to the ring for various matches, including his participation in a tournament several weeks ago to determine a new AEW World Champion. Sammy ultimately lost to Jon Moxley, who went on to win the belt against Bryan Danielson.

Many people are anxiously awaiting Tay’s next singles match. According to AEW Results, she’s 2-1 in those particular bouts in 2022 and 38-7 since debuting with the company in 2020.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.