AEW’s Tay Melo in stunning ring gear shares behind-the-scenes look

Wrestling star Tay Melo gave her fans and followers a behind-the-scenes look at her stunning ring gear before her husband Sammy Guevara’s All Elite Wrestling (AEW) match.

The 27-year-old AEW star rocked a pair of skimpy trunks and a matching sports bra-like top, which featured neon pink, yellow, blue, and green.

The unique attire included studded designs on the borders of the top and bottoms, complete with sparkly straps for the top.

Several studded straps connected from the center of Tay’s top to a gorgeous collar piece around her neck which also matched her outfit’s colorful patterns.

She revealed two video clips on her IG Story, one of which had her walking backstage as a cameraman followed behind her.

Tay spoke in Portuguese, but based on her second clip, there seemed to be a slight malfunction with her top that needed repair. In the video, Tay stood backstage as a man adjusted portions of her top before she went out into the arena.

A previous Instagram post that Tay shared on October 29 featured highlights from her singles match in which she wore the same gear as shown above.

In the video below, she shared highlights from her singles match against Madison Rayne. Tay wore the same gear but had her hair styled differently, with braided portions of hair on top of her head.

She may have also brought the gear out again for a recent match because it was such an eye-catching bit of attire.

Tay Melo wore different outfit for AEW Dynamite

While Tay was rocking that look in her IG Story videos shown above, she wore an entirely different outfit as she accompanied her husband Sammy to his match on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday.

Sammy took on Bryan Danielson in a 2 Out of 3 Falls match on Dynamite, with Tay doing her best to help her husband capture a win.

She stalked the ringside area wearing a pair of short pink shorts and a crop top featuring a different shade of pink. The shorts included sparkly pieces similar to pockets hanging down onto Tay’s legs and a sparkly design on the front and around her waist.

The Brazilian wrestling star had her long wavy blond hair flowing down her front and back. She also wore a shiny wristwatch, bracelet, and several rings as accessories.

In the video clip below, Tay makes a brief appearance as the referee for the match had enough and ejected her from the ringside area.

Danielson took the first fall in the main event match due to a disqualification. Tay got in between her husband’s opponent and a suicide dive outside the ring, prompting Danielson to push her away. Sammy swung a chair at Danielson, which brought the DQ.

The second fall saw Sammy score a pinfall after hitting a big knee in the corner and then a backbreaker rack to even things up 1-1.

As the two competitors battled to win the third and final fall, the ref eventually ordered Tay to go backstage due to her interference. Ultimately, Danielson captured a submission victory to win the match after putting the arm-trap LeBell Lock on Sammy.

Tay shared unique workout from Mexico

AEW star Tay Melo keeps herself ring-ready at all times, as she’s often featured ringside for Sammy’s matches or has matches of her own to compete in. Sometimes these are solo matches, or she teams up with her friend and fellow Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) member, Anna Jay.

To stay in fantastic shape, she hits the gym often, and when she travels, Tay finds gyms on the road where she can perform her workouts. Some of those gyms are pretty different than the everyday gyms people might use.

In 2021, Tay visited Mexico and worked out at a unique beach gym in Tulum called Tulum Jungle Gym. She rocked a leopard-print thong swimsuit as her attire for the workout.

The beach gym featured dumbbells, barbells, and stations, each with a wooden-like design and construction. Among the exercises Tay showed herself doing in an IG video (below) were seated rows, squats, and bench presses.

The bench press featured a particularly interesting setup with Tay pressing a bar that looked like it was made of bamboo, featuring hanging baskets on each side for weights.

In addition, Tay performed pull-ups on a metal bar set up at a station on the beach, giving what appeared to be a full-body workout.

Based on the report and Tay’s photos from Tulum, the wrestling star enjoys working out whenever she can. The results show as she’s kept herself looking and performing great in the AEW ring!

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS.